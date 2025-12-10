Connected Brand Identity Simplifies Access to Innovative, Agile Solutions that Drive Momentum for Companies in the Health and Life Science Industry

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, full-service, strategic platform offering integrated clinical, commercial and communications services, today announced the unification of its suite of brands—Aurora, Continuum Clinical, CrowdPharm and Hot Iron Health—under the Spectrum Science name. Effective December 2025, clients, partners, and the market-at-large will experience the same high-caliber expertise, innovation, and collaborative spirit they've come to expect, now amplified by the clarity and strength of one unified brand.

Spectrum Science Unifies Portfolio Companies Under Single Brand, Reinforcing Power of Integrated Strategic Platform

"This evolution is about more than simplifying our name—it's about reinforcing the power of our independent strategic platform and how we serve clients," said Amy Hutnik, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Spectrum Science. "We've been operating as one integrated team for years, and now our brand identity reflects that reality. This shift ensures we can deliver even greater impact by seamlessly connecting our capabilities across every stage of the product and company lifecycle."

At the heart of this evolution is Spectrum's core promise: Momentum Guaranteed. By operating as one unified brand under a single P&L, Spectrum can more dynamically allocate resources, accelerate decision-making, and deliver integrated solutions that drive meaningful progress for clients, their teams, and ultimately, the patients and communities they serve.

"In today's rapidly evolving landscape, clients are increasingly seeking strategic, independent and integrated solutions that deliver the ability to achieve brand or company objectives with a singular partner operating in an agile model," said Tim Goddard, Chief Growth Officer of Spectrum Science. "Spectrum has been purposefully built to meet clients where they are, and flex in real-time with the ever-evolving needs and industry demand. Our individual agencies have an incredible reputation for driving momentum in each vertical we serve. By unifying our branding, clients and prospects can more easily access the exponential impact delivered by the connected offerings assembled within our strategic platform."

As part of this transition, Spectrum's brands will evolve into a unified structure and will now live as Spectrum Science Advertising, Consulting, Clinical, Communications, Media, Medical Communications and Patient Engagement services.

"We all take immense pride in the Spectrum we have built together," Hutnik added. "The legacy, achievements, and unique spirit of each of our brands—Aurora, Continuum, CrowdPharm, Hot Iron Health, and our established Spectrum teams—have directly shaped who we are today and the future we're building together. This unification celebrates that foundation while positioning us for continued growth and even greater client impact."

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an award-winning, strategic platform of integrated marketing communications, clinical trial recruitment and retention, advertising, consulting, media and patient engagement services. Connected by a foundation of scientific and strategic acumen, Spectrum delivers at all points in the product and company lifecycle, across all channels, with global reach as the founder, U.S. partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). As an independent company with end-to-end capabilities operating all together under a single P&L, Spectrum's flexible model is purposefully designed to meet and evolve with the specific needs of health and life science clients. Ready to generate momentum together? Visit spectrumscience.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

