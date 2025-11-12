Spectrum Science introduces "Mo", a Proprietary, AI-powered Digital Teammate Designed to Support All Client Teams

The custom Large Language Model (LLM) is exclusively trained on approved brand resources to drive faster workflows, sharper strategy and consistent delivery

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, full-service, strategic platform offering integrated clinical, commercial and communications services, today announced the launch of Mo, short for Momentum, an innovative AI-powered platform that serves as a force multiplier for the agency's greatest asset: its people.

Meet Mo, your digital teammate fueling momentum

With Mo, each team is joined by its own digital teammate—a custom large language model (LLM) that holds essential brand knowledge, team norms and client preferences. Mo functions as a bridge that ensures teams are driving momentum for clients in real time, with instant access to curated expertise and best practices. Mo accelerates workflows, reduces redundancies and keeps every team aligned with brand standards, approved claims and client expectations. The platform learns based on inputs and behaviors of teams and individuals, creating a personalized, compliant and efficient experience for every engagement.

"Spectrum is committed to harnessing AI in a way that multiplies the impact of human ingenuity," said Amy Hutnik, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Spectrum Science. "Mo is the future of agency collaboration—a trusted digital teammate that empowers our teams and protects our clients by harnessing tenured institutional knowledge to free up time for novel thinking from our strategic teams, and to deliver consistent high-quality work that meets each client's unique needs."

Spectrum isn't just adapting to AI—it's leading the transformation. Mo exemplifies a commitment to engineering the agency of the future, one where AI amplifies human creativity, accelerates decision-making and enriches every client experience. By blending automation with insight and speed with strategic depth, Mo bolsters Spectrum's award-winning teams.

"Our clients expect both speed and accuracy, and Mo delivers on both fronts. It gives our teams superpowers by surfacing the right client-specific insights instantly, so we spend less time searching and more time strategizing," said Megan Lustig, Group Senior Vice President and Client Relationship Leader at Spectrum Science. "Having started here 20 years ago, I've seen firsthand Spectrum's commitment to investing in its people and Mo is the latest proof point—designed to help everyone, from fellows to senior leaders, upskill and succeed in an industry that never stops evolving."

Mo is the latest step in Spectrum's proven history of innovation—one built around solving real business challenges for clients across diverse therapeutic areas and program needs. Spectrum's approach to AI implementation is client- and challenge-led. Rather than forcing a one-size-fits-all solution, Spectrum aligns the right technology to each unique business need, ensuring every tool delivers measurable impact. With Mo, that commitment means AI that doesn't just promise efficiency—it's accountable to results.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an award-winning, strategic platform of integrated marketing communications, clinical trial recruitment and retention, advertising, consulting and media services. Connected by a foundation of scientific and strategic acumen, Spectrum delivers at all points in the product and company lifecycle, across all channels, with global reach as the U.S. partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). As an independent company with end-to-end capabilities operating all together under a single P&L, Spectrum's flexible model is purposefully designed to meet and evolve with the specific needs of health and life science clients. Ready to experience a new frequency all together? Visit spectrumscience.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

