Spectrum Science Appoints Industry Veteran Marie Emms as President of Clinical Business

Healthcare communications and clinical trial engagement leader brings three decades of experience from agency, CRO, and large pharma to pioneer breakthrough approaches to patient recruitment and retention.

WASHINGTON, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, full-service, strategic platform offering integrated clinical, commercial, and communications services, today announced the appointment of Marie Emms as President of its clinical trial recruitment and retention business, Spectrum Science Clinical. In this role, Emms will lead business development and commercial strategy for the company's clinical business and oversee the creation of strategic patient engagement programs designed to accelerate trial enrollment and improve retention.

Marie Emms, President, Spectrum Science Clinical

Emms brings more than 30 years of healthcare communications experience, including 26 years focused exclusively on clinical trials. She has supported pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across a wide range of therapeutic areas and every stage of the trial journey, from awareness and informed consent to compliance and adherence.

"Marie's background and experience blend a deep understanding of the clinical trial ecosystem with a true appreciation for the role communications plays in driving behavior change, and a history of proven leadership," said Amy Hutnik, President & Chief Commercial Officer at Spectrum Science. "She knows first-hand the pressure biopharma companies are facing to activate enrollment, and has the vision and experience to maximize Spectrum's strategic backbone and integrated capabilities to enable an even broader array of clients to not only meet, but accelerate clinical development timelines."

In her role, Emms will be responsible for leading teams to design integrated engagement programs that reflect the exact needs of each protocol and patient population, and driving innovation through evolving client solutions. Known for her collaborative approach, she champions cross-functional partnerships essential to delivering effective strategies in an increasingly complex clinical trial environment.

"I'm excited to join Spectrum, an industry innovator with a proven history of trial acceleration, at a moment when the need for speed, integration, and true site and patient-centricity has never been greater," said Marie Emms. "Spectrum's full-funnel capabilities and proprietary, AI-enabled technology ecosystem reflect the necessary expertise to drive meaningful momentum in the clinical space. Equally impressive is the integrated platform of adjacent services within Spectrum's connected, agile model that allow the company to successfully support clients as they bridge from clinical excellence to commercial success."

Prior to joining Spectrum, Emms led Patient Recruitment and Engagement functions at Johnson & Johnson and Bristol Myers Squibb, gaining a deep understanding of sponsor-side strategic and operational priorities. Before her in-house roles, she spent more than six years at Syneos Health, where she led the patient engagement CRO team within the Site & Patient Access group. Emms also held senior leadership roles at Ogilvy Healthworld and Real Chemistry earlier in her career.

Emms recently completed her AI in Pharma and Biotech certification at MIT Sloan, further strengthening Spectrum Science Clinical's commitment to innovation across technology-enabled engagement and data-driven strategy. Spectrum is excited to incorporate Emms' experience and knowledge into the MERIS™ platform, a suite of globally compliant clinical trial enrollment and retention products, to create an AI driven platform decreasing burden on sites.

Neil Weisman, former President of Spectrum Science Clinical will remain on the leadership team as Chief Development Officer. In this role, Weisman will shift his focus to cultivating enterprise-level partnerships that enable study sponsors to maximize strategic synergies across therapeutic areas and pipelines.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an award-winning, strategic platform of integrated marketing communications, clinical trial recruitment and retention, advertising, consulting and media services. Connected by a foundation of scientific and strategic acumen, Spectrum delivers at all points in the product and company lifecycle, across all channels, with global reach as founder, U.S. partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). As an independent company with end-to-end capabilities operating all together under a single P&L, Spectrum's flexible model is purposefully designed to meet and evolve with the specific needs of health and life science clients. Ready to experience what true momentum feels like? Visit spectrumscience.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

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SOURCE Spectrum Science