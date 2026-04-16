Spectrum Science Appoints Lisa Talbot to Lead Communications Business

Talbot to serve as President of Spectrum Science Communications, focused on accelerating growth, strengthening integrated communications offering, and reshaping healthcare storytelling for a new era

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Science, an independent, full-service, strategic platform offering integrated clinical, commercial, and communications services, today announced that healthcare communications expert Lisa Talbot will join the firm as President of Spectrum Science Communications. Talbot brings a track record of building and leading high-performing communications organizations across the healthcare industry.

Lisa Talbot, President, Spectrum Science Communications

In this role, Talbot will lead Spectrum's communications and public relations business, guiding strategy, client partnerships, and growth while advancing the firm's integrated approach to solving complex healthcare challenges under a single P&L.

"Lisa brings the rare combination of strategic rigor, business acumen, and creative ambition that today's environment demands," said Amy Hutnik, President & Chief Commercial Officer at Spectrum Science. "She has consistently built organizations that deliver both breakthrough work and sustained growth. As we continue expanding Spectrum's integrated model, Lisa's leadership will help us drive momentum for healthcare innovators and their brands."

Talbot joins Spectrum from MSL, where she served as Chief Client Officer, overseeing healthcare, consumer, and corporate practices while leading initiatives designed to accelerate client growth and innovation. She also built cross-functional, cross-network partnerships within Publicis Groupe to deliver integrated solutions for MSL clients navigating complex business challenges. Before joining MSL, Talbot held leadership roles that drove growth and transformation across organizations, including helping establish IPG DXTRA Health, accelerating expansion at MMC and RXMOSAIC Health, and transforming Cohn & Wolfe's New York healthcare practice into a top-performing business.

"Against the backdrop of monumental changes in healthcare, technology, and media, clients need agency partners who can unlock new ideas and new ways of working to deliver agile solutions that drive meaningful impact," said Lisa Talbot. "What drew me to Spectrum Science is the power of its independent model and connected platform of ever-expanding healthcare capabilities. Together, these create the perfect conditions for innovation, agility, and bringing together dynamic expertise to think more boldly about what healthcare clients need next. I'm excited to join this exceptional team and build on the agency's incredible legacy of transforming communications in healthcare."

Throughout her career, Talbot has led campaigns and initiatives recognized with top industry honors, including Cannes Lions, SABRE Awards, and PRWeek accolades. She has also been recognized as a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree and an HBA Healthcare Luminary.

About Spectrum Science

Spectrum Science is an award-winning, strategic platform of integrated marketing communications, clinical trial recruitment and retention, advertising, consulting, media, and patient engagement services. Connected by a foundation of scientific and strategic acumen, Spectrum delivers at all points in the product and company lifecycle, across all channels, with global reach as the founder, U.S. partner and chair of Global Health Marketing & Communications (GHMC). As an independent company with end-to-end capabilities operating all together under a single P&L, Spectrum's flexible model is purposefully designed to meet and evolve with the specific needs of health and life science clients. Ready to generate momentum together? Visit spectrumscience.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

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SOURCE Spectrum Science