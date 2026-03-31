SPECTRUM TV APP TO LAUNCH ON AMAZON FIRE TV DEVICES ON APRIL 15

Key Takeaways

The Spectrum TV App is coming to Amazon Fire TV next month.

Customers will be able to stream their full Spectrum TV channel lineup on Fire TV devices.

STAMFORD, Conn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum and Amazon today announced the Spectrum TV App will launch on Amazon Fire TV devices starting on April 15, expanding the availability of the industry-leading streaming app and giving customers another way to watch live Spectrum TV.

Spectrum TV App to Launch on Amazon Fire TV Devices

"The Spectrum TV App is designed to fit seamlessly into how customers stream TV today," said Elena Ritchie, Senior Vice President, Video at Spectrum. "Making it available on Amazon Fire TV devices will give our customers even more flexibility to access their Spectrum TV service on the streaming platforms they use every day."

Available to Spectrum TV customers at no additional cost, the Spectrum TV App is the most-viewed streaming service in the U.S. on an hours-per-household basis and the highest-rated pay TV streaming app in the country. The expanded availability of the Spectrum TV App to Fire TV devices will let customers:

Stream Spectrum TV with the ability to pause live TV

Use the new Multiview feature for select sports games

Access Cloud DVR recordings

View On Demand entertainment

"Our mission at Fire TV is to get customers to the content they want fast, and we're super excited to add Spectrum TV to the Fire TV experience," said Aidan Marcuss, VP, Amazon Fire TV. "Spectrum customers will now soon be able to access the Spectrum TV App on a wide range of smart, powerful, and fast Fire TV devices, from Fire TV Sticks to Fire TV-powered Smart TVs from leading TV brands."

Once launched, Spectrum Video customers can install the Spectrum TV App on their Fire TV device and seamlessly log in to the app without credentials while inside their home. The Spectrum TV App will be available on Amazon Fire TV devices running Fire OS 6+ or Vega OS, including the Fire TV 4K Select, Fire TV 4K Max, Fire TV Omni QLED Series, Hisense U6, TCL QM64L Series, and Panasonic Z95B.

In addition to Amazon Fire TV devices, the Spectrum TV App is available on Xumo Stream Box, as well as Android and iOS smartphones and tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire Tablets, LG smart TVs, Roku, Samsung smart TVs, VIZIO smart TVs, Xbox and Xumo TV.

More information about the Spectrum TV App is available here.

"Most-viewed streaming service" claim based on Comscore CTV Intelligence Report 2022 through January 2026, U.S. Statement based on measurement of Average Hours Per HH per Month for Spectrum TV App vs. top streaming providers as measured on connected TVs, gaming consoles and streaming devices. Comscore data is normally available ~5 weeks after actual month's usage; March Report references January 2026 data. Rankings are based on available providers reported in CTVi.

"Highest-rated pay TV streaming app" claim based on iOS (App Store) and Android (Google Play) average ratings as of March 1, 2026. Apps must have at least 150k reviews through combination of iOS & Android store reviews as of March 1, 2026.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a suite of advanced communications services offered by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR), a leading broadband connectivity company available to 58 million homes and small to large businesses across 41 states. Founded in 1993, Charter has evolved from providing cable TV to streaming, and from high-speed Internet to a converged broadband, WiFi and mobile experience. Over the Spectrum Fiber Broadband Network and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees, the Company offers Seamless Connectivity and Entertainment with Spectrum Internet®, Mobile, TV and Voice products.

More information can be found at corporate.charter.com.

SOURCE Charter Communications, Inc.