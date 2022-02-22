Speed Play: 5WPR 2022 Consumer Report Reveals How Much Consumers are Willing to Spend for Same-Day Shipping

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has released their 2022 Consumer Culture Report, revealing consumers are willing to spend an extra $6.78 on extra shipping fees from their favorite stores to guarantee same-day delivery. Additional respondents are willing to spend up to one-hundred dollars on shipping fees to satisfy their need for instant gratification.

"Our report revealed that where a shopper makes a purchase is overwhelmingly eclipsed by when they need to have it," said 5WPR Consumer President, Dara A. Busch. "As consumers seek instant gratification, brand loyalty is becoming harder to maintain. By revealing how much in extra fees the average consumer is willing to spend for same-day shipping, brands can leverage this information to retain their consumer base."

Over 61% of consumers agree they are more likely to shop from a store that offers same-day shipping, and the majority surveyed responded they are happy to spend anywhere between five and ten dollars to guarantee same-day shipping.

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 2,002 respondents aged 16+ across the USA between 11.18.21 and 11.22.21. The survey was conducted from a nationally representative of American adults. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

