Speed Queen Adds Matte Black Option to Select Models

RIPON, Wis., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After decades of only offering a single color option (white), Speed Queen announces the introduction of Matte Black models.

"We previewed these models at a recent show and the response was nothing short of exceptional," said Cody Masluk, vice president of Speed Queen Consumer distribution. "We've consistently been asked to offer colors in addition to our white models. So, we've answered the call from customers," he added.

Speed Queen's TR7/DR7 pair are shown with the new Matte Black color option.

Matte Black is being offered as an option only on select models, including the brand's wildly successful TR7/DR7 top load washer and dryer, with Pet Plus™ cycles. The new color also will be available on the FF7/DF7 pair. Speed Queen's SF7 stack washer/dryer will get the Matte Black option starting in December.

Speed Queen commercial laundry equipment is engineered and tested to do 25 years' worth of laundry in the average household. To learn more about Speed Queen's range of products and find a dealer in your area, visit speedqueen.com.

About Speed Queen: Speed Queen's proven laundry performance outshines the competition. Speed Queen was established 1908 in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA. Still in Ripon, that original company grew into Alliance Laundry Systems. Alliance is the world leader in commercial laundry in terms of sales, range, reach and R&D investment. Speed Queen today offers powerful commercial laundry solutions that are available for the home, too. Over the decades, Speed Queen has developed extraordinary loyalty among laundry professionals. People responsible for laundry love Speed Queen's measurably superior performance in results, reliability, support, and overall value. For those who need large volumes of perfectly clean laundry, Speed Queen is the laundry star.

SOURCE Speed Queen