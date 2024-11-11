Speediance Launches the VeloNix Stationary Bike and Gym Monster 2: Expanding the Future of Smart Home Fitness

Experience AI-driven cardio and strength workouts with the latest innovations in at-home exercise equipment

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Speediance, a leader in connected fitness that has just completed a Series A funding round, announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to elevate the at-home workout experience: the all-new VeloNix Stationary Bike and the enhanced Gym Monster 2. Offering advanced technology, customization, and safety features, the VeloNix and Gym Monster 2 are user-friendly, space-efficient, making workouts more accessible and convenient.

Speediance-VeloNix&Gym Monster 2

"At Speediance, we are committed to providing versatile, high-quality equipment that meets our customers' diverse fitness needs and are thrilled to be venturing into a new category with the VeloNix Stationary Bike," said Liu Tao, founder and CEO of Speediance. "With both VeloNix and Gym Monster 2, we are forging a path in smart-home innovation for fitness enthusiasts and making smart, accessible fitness more convenient for everyone."

The VeloNix Stationary Bike brings consumers a truly immersive and precise cycling experience featuring advanced motor-controlled resistance, intuitive controls, and smart technology, catering to all fitness levels.

Motor-Controlled Resistance: Provides exact resistance and power control for safer workouts, eliminating pedal coasting hazards

Provides exact resistance and power control for safer workouts, eliminating pedal coasting hazards Smart Tech Integration: Advanced sensors and connectivity allow for real-time tracking of speed, power, and cadence to help optimize training efficiency

Advanced sensors and connectivity allow for real-time tracking of speed, power, and cadence to help optimize training efficiency Realistic Cycling Simulation: Combines spin bike and indoor trainer features for an immersive, road-like experience

The Gym Monster 2, an upgraded version of Speediance's bestselling model, offers an extensive movement library, professional-led classes, and new AI and Velocity-Based Training (VBT) features for adaptive, effective strength training.

Weight & Footprint Reduction: Lighter design and saves space

Lighter design and saves space Enhanced Sound Speaker & Cooling System: Improve user experience

Improve user experience Advanced AI Features & VBT Training Contents: Through the AI Coach's weight recommendation algorithm, the best weight for different training sessions

The VeloNix Stationary Bike is priced at $2,299 on the Speediance website , while the Gym Monster starts at $3,390 on the Speediance website, early buyers can now lock in special discounts. Both will be available on Amazon later this year. For more information, visit Speediance.com and follow Speediance's social media.

About Speediance

Founded in 2020, Speediance is a cutting-edge fitness brand that has just completed a Series A funding round, dedicated to providing intelligent products that revolutionize home gym workouts.

