Spektrum Labs Named Winner of the 2026 SC Award for Best Emerging Technology

CARMEL, Ind., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the leader in AI-first cyber resilience, today announced that its Spektrum Fusion platform has been named a winner of the 2026 SC Awards in the Best Emerging Technology category. Now in its 29th year, the SC Awards recognize solutions, organizations, and leaders delivering measurable security outcomes across the cybersecurity industry.

CyberRisk Alliance and SC Media announced the 2026 SC Awards winners during an in-person reception at RSA Conference 2026 in San Francisco on March 24, 2026, bringing together cybersecurity leaders, practitioners, and innovators from across the ecosystem.

"This year's winners demonstrate clear results — from reduced risk and stronger resilience to better user outcomes," said Kelley Damore, Chief Content Officer, CyberRisk Alliance. "Their achievements reflect what security teams and buyers value most: evidence, execution, and impact."

"We built Spektrum Labs because the industry needs to stop selling comfort and start delivering proof," said J.J. Thompson, CEO and founder, Spektrum Labs. "The adversary doesn't care about your last audit. It doesn't respect your vendor's promises or reporting dashboards. This recognition confirms that leaders are ready for a new standard. One where resilience isn't assumed, but proven continuously, verifiably, and without exception."

"We're honored by this recognition because it validates our core thesis: you can't call it resilience if you can't prove it," said Joshua Brown, CISO, Spektrum Labs. "For too long, security teams have been asked to defend their posture with screenshots, spreadsheets, and point-in-time attestations. Spektrum Labs gives organizations continuous, verifiable proof that their safeguards and recovery capabilities will hold up under pressure. That's the standard the market needs, and we're proud to help define it."

View the full list of 2026 SC Awards winners here: www.scworld.com/sc-awards. Spektrum Labs is joining the ranks of some of the world's most preeminent cybersecurity companies, with previous winners in this category including Torq, Onyxia Cyber, Exabeam, OneTrust, and Darktrace.

In the weeks following RSAC 2026, SC Media will feature winners across its editorial platforms, with additional coverage and promotion through CyberRisk Alliance channels to extend visibility for winning organizations and leaders.

About Spektrum Labs

Spektrum Labs is the AI-first cyber resilience company building the trust infrastructure for provable protection. Relied upon by the world's most sophisticated security and insurance organizations, Spektrum Labs unifies security, backup, and insurance into a single, machine-verified proof engine. Through the Spektrum Fusion platform, enterprises transition from assumed security to verifiable reality—streamlining board reporting, accelerating insurance approvals, and ensuring safeguards perform exactly as intended before, during, and after an incident.

Spektrum Labs' technical foundation is backed by an intellectual property portfolio of 23 granted patents and over 54 applications. This IP covers autonomous agent frameworks, generative AI for regulatory compliance and insurance automation, and decentralized architectures designed to harden the global data economy.

To learn more about the engine powering modern resilience, visit spektrum.ai.

About CyberRisk Alliance

CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through its trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 annual events, CRA delivers actionable insights and serves as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Its brands include SC World, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Identiverse, InfoSec World, CyberRisk Collaborative, Security Weekly, ChannelPro, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, ExecWeb, LaunchTech Communications, and CyberRisk TV.

Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com.

Media Contact:

Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Spektrum Labs