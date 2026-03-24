Spektrum Unveils Its Trusted Architecture for Cyber Resilience

Patented proof-over-promises architecture closes the gap between cybersecurity attestations and provable resilience

CARMEL, Ind., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spektrum Labs, the leader in AI-first cyber resilience, today unveiled its trusted architecture for cyber resilience, the backbone of its platform that empowers organizations to demonstrate to their stakeholders, with irrefutable proof, that their cybersecurity investments deliver effective protection and resilience against cyber threats.

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies and board-level accountability for security outcomes increases, the question organizations face is no longer whether they need more security data—it is whether they can prove what that data actually means.

For years, boards, auditors, customers, and insurers have relied on dashboards, spreadsheets, screenshots, static reports, and annual declarations to assess an organization's cyber risk posture and regulatory compliance. These forms of security data provide visibility, but they do not constitute proof. They are point-in-time representations, often fragmented, and rarely verifiable in a continuous or independent way.

This has led to a widening of the attestation-to-verification gap—a structural disconnect between what organizations report about their security posture and what they can definitively prove. As a result, trust is increasingly difficult to establish, transparency remains limited, and stakeholders are left interpreting data rather than relying on validated outcomes.

Spektrum recognized early that cyber resilience requires a fundamentally different approach: not more data, but a trusted architecture that converts security data into proof. This architecture is built on continuous posture validation, cryptographic integrity, machine-verifiable claims, and portable proof that moves seamlessly across security operations, compliance workflows, audit engagements, and insurance underwriting. Operating above existing controls, Spektrum serves as a unified cyber resilience engine and assurance layer.

Christina Richmond, principal analyst, Richmond Advisory Group, said: "Many organizations today lack continuous, verifiable proof that their security controls are functioning as intended, relying instead on periodic assessments and self-attestation that create gaps in trust. Companies need a model that delivers real-time, independently validated evidence of control performance that can be trusted by boards, auditors, and insurers alike. Spektrum addresses this by combining autonomous AI-driven validation with cryptographically backed attestations, delivering continuous, audit-ready proof of security posture."

J.J. Thompson, CEO and founder, Spektrum, said: "Security proof becomes outdated immediately after packaging. Evidence is often fragmented and rarely up to date. This has led to a crisis in cybersecurity assurance. We created Spektrum to address this growing pain, not with dashboards or attestations, but with machine-verified, immutable proof."

At the core of Spektrum's platform are three principles: proof over promises, continuous validation, and machine-verified evidence. The platform continuously validates posture, tests backup recovery, confirms insurance readiness, and issues tamper-proof tokens trusted by insurers, auditors, and boards.

Spektrum continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio, now including 17 granted patents and over 52 total applications covering autonomous agent frameworks, generative AI for regulatory compliance and insurance automation, and decentralized cyber resilience architectures. Spektrum's patent list is available on the company's website at: https://spektrum.ai/patent

About Spektrum

Spektrum Labs is an AI-first cyber resilience company building infrastructure for provable protection. By unifying security, backup, and insurance, Spektrum provides machine-verified proof that cybersecurity safeguards are working as intended, before, during, and after an incident. Enterprises use the Spektrum Fusion platform to streamline board reporting, accelerate insurance approvals, and turn resilience into a verifiable reality. To learn more, visit spektrum.ai

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Corey Eldridge

Force4 Technology Communications, LLC

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SOURCE Spektrum Labs