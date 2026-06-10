Spencer Stuart Welcomes Zurich-Based Leadership Advisory Firm Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates

NEW YORK and ZURICH, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer Stuart, a leading global advisory firm, today announced it has entered into an agreement with Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates, a Zurich-based, founder-led leadership advisory firm, through which Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates will be integrated into Spencer Stuart.

Combining the two organizations marks an important step in Spencer Stuart's strategy to expand its client reach and offering in key markets globally, enabling leaders and their organizations to perform with excellence.

"Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates is a highly respected market leader with deep relationships with many of the most iconic and important businesses and organizations in Switzerland and beyond," said Jordan Brugg, Chief Executive Officer of Spencer Stuart. "We are excited to welcome Bjørn back to Spencer Stuart, where he began his illustrious career, as we continue to define a new category of client advisory at the intersection of leadership and strategy."

The addition of Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates will strengthen Spencer Stuart's competitive position and deepen its relevance in a strategically important market.

Founded 33 years ago by Dr. Bjørn Johansson, the firm has built a strong reputation for advising leading organizations across healthcare, industry, luxury, and financial services. Its longstanding client relationships and deep local expertise complement Spencer Stuart's established presence in Switzerland.

"We have long admired Spencer Stuart's global platform, values and commitment to excellence," said Johansson. "This partnership allows us to build on our legacy while expanding the breadth of insights and capabilities we can bring to our clients. We are excited to join forces and contribute to the firm's continued growth in Switzerland and beyond."

Dr. Sigrid Artho, who leads Spencer Stuart's Swiss business, will oversee the integration of the two firms, working closely with Johansson, who will join Spencer Stuart along with the firm's team.

"Under Bjørn's leadership, Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates established itself as a trusted long-term partner to its clients and a leading professional services brand in Switzerland and EMEA," said Artho. "We look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Spencer Stuart and to working together in support of our clients and the outcomes they are working to achieve."

About Spencer Stuart

Privately held since 1956, Spencer Stuart is a leading global advisory firm specializing in people, team and organizational performance — spanning more than 60 offices, over 30 countries and more than 50 practice specialties. Boards and executive leaders consistently turn to Spencer Stuart for senior-level executive search, board recruitment, board effectiveness, succession planning, executive assessment and development, culture change and performance acceleration for senior leadership teams. For more information on Spencer Stuart, please visit www.spencerstuart.com.

About Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates

Dr. Bjørn Johansson Associates is a globally operating Board Advisory Firm, based in Zurich, Switzerland. For over 30 years it has been our passion to connect outstanding business leaders with each other. We stand out among the top Executive Search companies worldwide in terms of creativity, uniqueness and exclusivity. To find the best leadership for Non-Executive and Executive Boards we prefer to think and act differently. Our aim is to create happy clients and placements.

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SOURCE Spencer Stuart