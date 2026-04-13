Spencer's launches Sex & Wellness College Tour with On-Campus Stops in NJ, and PA

First-of-its-kind experiential truck brings stigma-free conversations, empowerment, and wellness experiences to college campuses

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spencer's, a leading lifestyle retailer known for bold individuality and self-expression, is hitting the road this spring with its first-ever Sex & Wellness College Tour, "Sexology 101." The multi-state campus tour will bring an engaging, educational, and judgment-free sexual wellness experience directly to students across New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Sexology 101 Truck

Rooted in Spencer's long-standing commitment to supporting healthy exploration of sex and wellness, the "Sexology 101" tour is designed to make conversations around sexual health approachable, inclusive, and even fun. The centerpiece of the tour is a branded, interactive truck that transforms campus spaces into pop-up hubs for learning, connection, and self-discovery.

College is a time for big firsts, as students navigate relationships, independence, and personal health decisions. The tour reinforces the brand's commitment to body positivity, self-expression, and reducing stigma around sexual health conversations. All designed to empower students with knowledge while creating a welcoming, judgment-free environment with a touch of humor.

"College is a time of exploration, independence, and important first experiences," Lori Tesoro, Spencer's Director of Public Relations. "With the 'Sexology 101' tour, we're creating a space where students can ask questions, learn, and feel confident navigating their own wellness journeys, without judgment."

"Stockton University is committed to providing students with accurate, inclusive and empowering health education," said Dr. Zupenda Davis, Assistant Vice President for Student Health and Wellness. "Our partnership with Spencer's strengthens our efforts to foster open, respectful dialogue and equip students to make informed, proactive decisions about their health and safety throughout their lives."

At select stops, students will have the opportunity to meet lifestyle influencer Halli Smith, and sexual wellness educator Dirty Lola, who will host open conversations about sexual health, relationships, and personal wellness. With a focus on creating a safe and stigma-free environment, no topic is off-limits, offering students' practical advice and real-world insights in a relatable and empowering way.

In addition, the tour will feature fun activities, a Spin-to-Win prize wheel, free branded swag, and the opportunity to explore Spencer's exclusive Sexology product line. Designed for young adults, the collection encourages confidence, self-expression, and personal discovery in a welcoming and accessible way.

Tour Schedule

Temple University – Wednesday, April 15 | 12:00–3:00 PM | Founder's Garden

– Wednesday, April 15 | 12:00–3:00 PM | Founder's Garden Monmouth University – Wednesday, April 22 | 1:30–4:30 PM | Great Hall Center

– Wednesday, April 22 | 1:30–4:30 PM | Great Hall Center Stockton University – Thursday, April 23 | 12:00–3:00 PM | D/F Wing Plaza

– Thursday, April 23 | 12:00–3:00 PM | D/F Wing Plaza Rowan University – Thursday, April 30 | 12:00–3:00 PM | Location TBD

About Spencer's

Spencer's is a leading lifestyle retailer and the force behind the Sex & Wellness College Tour. For more than 75 years, Spencer's has been the go-to destination for edgy, trend-driven products spanning apparel, accessories, drinkware, and sexual health and wellness. Founded in 1947 as a mail-order catalog in Pennsylvania, the company has grown to more than 680 retail locations nationwide, alongside a strong e-commerce presence. Through its Sexology line and immersive in-store experiences, Spencer's continues to champion self-expression, body positivity, and open, stigma-free conversations around sexual wellness.

SOURCE Spencer's