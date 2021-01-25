Spend the Night Playing the All New PlayStation®5 Console inside 7-Eleven's Newest Evolution Store

The exclusive gaming experience with 7-Eleven, and virtually hosted by QB1 Dak Prescott , goes live on Airbnb.com on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. This opportunity is available to two people who are at least 18 and reside in Dallas County, Texas. To book one of the two available one-night stays on Friday, Feb. 26, or Sunday, Feb. 28, visit https://airbnb.com/h/gaming-paradise . Once a booking is approved, each stay costs just $11 and gives gamers all-night access to the hottest console of the year, the highly coveted PlayStation ® 5 .

Each night, two gamers from the same household who booked the experience through Airbnb.com will enjoy a private gaming paradise in a completely decked out, never-been-shopped-in 7-Eleven Evolution Store. The store will be completely transformed into a plush futuristic gaming palace, complete with:

A game pod featuring a big screen TV, luxury loungers and DualSense™ controllers

An exclusive one-hour Twitch streaming session with popular gamer and founder of world-renowned gaming organization FaZe Clan, FaZe Temperrr

One of the most coveted items of the year, the PlayStation ® 5 console, along with favorite accessories and games

5 console, along with favorite accessories and games Access to 7-Eleven drinks and snacks in the latest 7-Eleven Evolution Store, including a Slurpee® drink station, Laredo Taco Company® tacos and other favorites such as Red Bull , MTN DEW and Doritos. The store is one of six across the nation and serves as an experiential testing ground where customers can try 7-Eleven's latest innovations in a revolutionary store format

"Everyone knows that the PlayStation®5 console launch has been one of the biggest headlines in the gaming world the past few months," said 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Marissa Jarratt. "The ultimate gamers' console warranted an experience just as exclusive in our newest 7-Eleven Evolution Store – our ultimate retail environment. We can't wait to immerse a few gamers in the limitless world of 7-Eleven."

Of course, 7-Eleven is taking extra steps to protect its game-all-night guests during the pandemic. Sanitation measures include a team of certified biohazard professionals disinfecting the location prior to guest arrival, along with health screenings for guests, personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer stations. House rules include mandatory masks when not eating or drinking and social distancing. All safety protocol will be supervised by a certified compliance officer. Guests must prove Dallas County residency and currently live in the same household to minimize risk.

Separate from the ultimate gaming experience described above, 7-Eleven and PlayStation® are teaming up to offer the Get What You Crave promotion.* All customers can participate in the Get What You Crave promotion running at participating stores nationwide through Feb. 23. Collectible PlayStation®5 Slurpee cups, a MTN DEW® Slurpee flavor, gamer bundles and more can all can be delivered straight to customers' doors via 7NOW®, the 7-Eleven delivery app. 7NOW orders will receive a sleek PlayStation®5 collectible bag while supplies last, and every order with participating products will earn a chance to win a PlayStation®5 console and other prizes.*

Now offered in approximately 1,300 cities, the 7NOW delivery app gives more than 60 million households in the United States access to thousands of items they may need or crave during the pandemic. Products include fresh and hot foods, household items, groceries, pantry needs, over-the-counter medicine, snacks, sweet treats and more. 7NOW orders are delivered in about 30 minutes, however, demand may impact delivery times. Customers can specify "contactless delivery" when ordering.

The 7NOW delivery app is available to download from Google Play, the Apple App Store or the online website. To place an order for delivery, customers simply insert their address, add items to their cart, and check out. Delivery is available 24/7, and real-time tracking lets customers know when to expect their 7NOW app orders.

This special gaming experience, hosted by 7-Eleven, goes live on Airbnb.com on Monday, Feb 1, 2021, and is expected to sell out fast. Guests must be 18 years older and live in Dallas County, Texas to book this stay. To book one of the two available nights, visit https://airbnb.com/h/gaming-paradise.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. 7NOW promotion begins Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Central Standard Time and ends Feb. 24, 2021, at 4 a.m. Central Standard Time. Open to legal U.S. residents physically residing in the 50 United States or District of Columbia. who are 13+ years of age (minors should obtain parental consent to participate). Void where prohibited. Sponsor: 7-Eleven, Inc. For full details and a free method of entry, see official rules at http://bit.ly/7E-PS5.

