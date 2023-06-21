Spendsetter Award Winners Accelerate Business Performance with Coupa

The Spendsetter Awards recognize the world's most innovative, inspiring, and impactful Business Spend Management teams

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business expectations have never been clearer: boost productivity, drive growth and profitability, and improve sustainability. The companies that win are powered by innovative teams that embrace transformation to achieve their goals and reach unrivaled levels of success.

Coupa's Business Spend Management (BSM) community recognizes these teams as Spendsetters. And every year, Coupa hosts the Spendsetter Awards at Inspire America and Inspire EMEA. This year's winners leverage BSM to encourage a more impactful and purposeful way of doing business.

Coupa Business Spend Management Spendsetter Awards
Two leaders are taking home the coveted Spendsetter of the Year award, which celebrates professionals that think beyond the transaction, grow their teams' impact, and help their companies fulfill their purpose. For Inspire Americas, the Spendsetter of the Year is Jaime Robles, Chief Procurement Officer at Casey's General Stores. For Inspire EMEA, the Spendsetter of the Year is Martin Fog, Vice President, Corporate Procurement, Processes & Digitalisation at Novo Nordisk.

"Casey's is on a massive digital transformation journey and Coupa has been a trusted partner to our team from the start," said Jaime Robles. "We're improving team workflows and hitting best-in-class levels of performance to achieve our vision of making procurement invisible. We're making smarter, faster business decisions that drive our growth and success."

"We're a bold and ambitious team, and Coupa enables us to deliver on our mission for procurement to support company growth," said Martin Fog. "Coupa is essential to our digital transformation, making us more efficient, collaborative, and innovative. It enables us to fulfill our purpose of driving change to defeat serious chronic diseases."

Additional 2023 winners:

  • The Power of the Platform: American Airlines, Kantar, and TalkDesk are recognized for uniting powerful technologies to connect teams and deliver new levels of performance and purpose.
  • Economic and Social Impact: Portland General Electric and CBRE are winners for transforming their spend processes to promote equality and sustainability across communities.
  • Smarter Spending: Priority Ambulance and Finnair have won for leveraging AI and advanced analytics to drive efficiency gains.
  • Financial Agility and Visibility: The Hartford Financial Services Group and ESL Gaming were recognized for gaining greater visibility into cash and payments, making smarter financial decisions, optimizing liquidity, and improving forecasting.
  • Supply Chain Excellence: Cargill and Syngenta won for exemplifying agility in action, with the ability to respond rapidly and adapt the supply chain amidst the new normal of constant change.

"Spendsetters are changing the equation at their companies. They're not afraid to push the boundaries with a new formula for success that not only allows them to deliver better performance, but one that accelerates it," said Mark Riggs, Chief Customer Officer, Coupa. "The achievements, stories of success, and levels of value these teams have delivered for their organizations and their communities is the best we've ever seen. We cannot wait to see what they achieve next."

Coupa is the cloud-based Business Spend Management (BSM) platform that unifies processes across supply chain, procurement, and finance functions. Coupa empowers organizations around the world to maximize value and operationalize purpose through their business spend. Learn more at coupa.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

