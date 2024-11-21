Spero Financial Launches New Digital Banking Solution from Lumin Digital

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spero Financial ("Spero"), a Greenville, SC-based credit union serving more than 50,000 members across the state, today announced the successful implementation of its new digital banking solution from leading cloud-based digital banking provider, Lumin Digital .

Having served its retail, business, and consumer members for over 20 years with a legacy banking provider, the transition to a digital banking platform reflects Spero's commitment to continually enhancing its members' banking experience and evolving with the latest industry standards and innovations. Now operating with Lumin's retail and business banking solutions, Spero now leverages new integrations and three brand themes: Retail, Business, and Teen.

"Banking in this digital age requires innovative new tools and services that will help our members succeed," said Damon Sipe, SVP, Chief Technology Officer at Spero. "We're proud to be on a platform that prides itself on uptime and puts member goals at the center of its services."

With the successful implementation of the Lumin platform, Spero members have benefitted from faster, simpler, and more secure home and mobile banking services — improving their banking experience with a variety of new capabilities and features.

"We're thrilled to work with the Spero Financial team, who share our mission of providing best-in-class banking and financial tools for all," said Lisa Daniels, Chief Delivery Officer at Lumin Digital. "We're especially excited that we were able to help Spero provide an entirely new offering to its commercial members and enhance their overall banking experience."

Since implementation, Spero has converted more than 33,000 new retail users and 3,000 new external accounts and has observed more than 2,500 scheduled transfers.

About Spero Financial

Spero Financial Federal Credit Union was chartered in 1935 as a not-for-profit financial cooperative with one mission: to improve financial lives. As one of the Palmetto State's largest credit unions, today, it has more than 50,000 members and $705 million in assets. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the credit union's footprint spans the Upstate and Midlands with branches in Anderson, Easley, Greenville, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, Taylors, and Columbia.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is the leading, future-ready digital banking solution powering remarkable growth for financial institutions across the United States. Combining innovation, data, and speed, Lumin's disruption-proof platform was born in the cloud to stay ahead of the evolving expectations of retail and business banking users. With Lumin Digital's unique approach, our clients innovate and scale at their own pace, optimize digital banking ROI, and create a strong digital relationship with their customers. For more information, visit lumindigital.com.

SOURCE Lumin Digital