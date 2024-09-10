Spiber and renowned mill Consinee Group forge ahead in strategic partnership to redefine high-end textile industry

YAMAGATA, Japan, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiber Inc., a pioneering Japanese bio-venture known for its revolutionary Brewed Protein™ fiber produced through cutting-edge fermentation technology, is proud to announce the continuation of its successful partnership with Consinee Group, a global leader in the development of premium yarns for luxury knitwear and woven garments.

Begun in 2023, this pioneering collaboration has allowed the two companies to explore new possibilities by combining Spiber's Brewed Protein™ fiber with Consinee's renowned expertise in spinning high-quality yarns. This partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing the textile industry with innovative and sustainable solutions tailored for the world's leading brands.

Consinee is celebrated for its exceptional craftsmanship and serves some of the most prestigious fashion brands globally. The company's diverse range of yarns meets the exacting standards of high-end fashion. Spiber, with its groundbreaking Brewed Protein™ fiber, aligns seamlessly with Consinee's vision of pushing the boundaries of textile innovation.

Together, they are poised to revolutionize the high-end yarn sector by integrating Spiber's Brewed Protein™ fibers into Consinee's product lines, showcasing both companies' unwavering dedication to premium quality.

The partnership between Spiber and Consinee Group has already yielded promising results, with several innovative yarns now available for sale. These yarns, which are composed of between 30% to 100% Brewed Protein™ fiber, are suitable for knitwear applications.

"The collaboration with Spiber is an opportunity, as both companies are committed to providing the best solutions for the world's leading brands in haute couture and sustainability. Brewed Protein™ fiber is a new type of environmentally responsible fiber, which is an innovation in the textile industry. The cooperation with Spiber embodies our pursuit and practice of green, intelligence, low carbon, traceability and recyclability. We believe that collaboration between our two companies can bring about a healthier, more environmentally responsible and more sustainable development in the field of yarn" - Boris, CEO of Consinee Group Co., Ltd.

As the textile industry continues to evolve, Spiber and Consinee Group are committed to deepening their collaboration as long-term strategic partners. Their shared goal is to lead the industry towards a more sustainable future while upholding the highest standards of quality and innovation.

Product line

Cashmere blended worsted yarn

Composition: 70% Cashmere, 30% Brewed Protein™ fiber

Count: 2/64 N/m

Cashmere blended worsted yarn

Composition: 50% Cashmere, 50% Brewed Protein™ fiber

Count: 2/64 N/m

100% Brewed Protein™ worsted yarn

Composition: 100% Brewed Protein™ fiber

Count: 2/48 N/m

100% Brewed Protein™ worsted yarn

Composition: 100% Brewed Protein™ fiber

Count: 2/80 N/m

Spiber Inc.

Established in September 2007, Spiber is a biotech venture company based in Yamagata, Japan dedicated to creating innovative solutions such as "Brewed Protein™", a new material platform utilizing microbial fermentation technology inspired by nature's diversity and circularity.

Spiber website: https://spiber.inc/en/

Brewed Protein™ Fiber

Brewed Protein™ fiber, the only commercially-available offering within the emerging protein fiber category, is a unique product from Spiber's revolutionary material platform. Produced through a precision fermentation process using plant-based ingredients, these innovative fibers deliver luxurious textiles with a distinct texture, while offering the potential to significantly reduce the environmental and ethical concerns associated with traditional animal-derived fibers like cashmere and silk.

Consinee Group

Consinee Group was founded in 1999, located in the beautiful coastal city of Ningbo, China. Through more than 20 years of hard work, Consinee Group has completed a green and advanced manufacturing industry base, integrating dyeing, spinning of woolen, worsted, semi-worsted and fancy yarns, as well as high quality fabrics, import-export trade, digital logistics, intelligent manufacturing and information platform. Consinee Group, the large-scale spinning company in China that completely uses new and imported automatic production lines, is known as the Champion Demonstration Enterprise in the textile industry and the leading company in the "Made in China 2025" and Industry 4.0. It is also the first "Future Factory" in Zhejiang Province. Today, Consinee Group produces and sells high quality yarns and fabrics on an annual scale of 10,000 tons, mainly using natural fibers like cashmere, among which 100% cashmere yarn accounts for more than 3,000 tons, occupying 20% share of world's total cashmere output. Consinee is the biggest exporter of cashmere yarn in China.

