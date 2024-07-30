Spice Up 'I Do's' With the Hottest Wedding Accessory of the Season: The Fireball Garter

A smoking hot twist on a timeless bridal accessory, the Fireball Garter isn't like grandma's garter. This one comes with a spicy little secret: tucked away in its red, lacy embrace is a pocket perfectly sized to hold a 50ml shot of Fireball. Because what could be more fun than surprising your S/O with a sizzling surprise shot when they least expect it?! Getting iced is so last season - this year, bring the heat instead.

"Fireball is committed to rewriting the rules and setting fire to traditions one shot at a time, and weddings are no exception," said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "Our fans have been making Fireball a part of their celebrations for years, from adult Fireball flower girls and guys, to wedding favors and more. Weddings light up when Fireball's involved, so we thought it was high time we ignited a part of the party that was begging for something a little extra: the garter toss. We're excited to see brides and grooms surprise their partners with something fun and unexpected that's sure to be remembered for years to come."

Not the bride? Not a problem. The Fireball garter can be worn under any formal wear so wedding attendees everywhere can also join in the fun.

The garter comes in two sizes, small-to-medium and large-to-extra-large, and goes on sale August 2 at 10:00 am EST for $11.99 at FireballWhisky.com . But, unlike a wedding's open bar, these are limited while supplies last, so fans are encouraged to act fast.

Stay up to date on all things Fireball by following @FireballWhisky on Instagram and Facebook, and make sure to tag @FireballWhisky in your wedding shots on social.

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using natural cinnamon flavor, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com/ .

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

SOURCE Sazerac