Spiceology Adds Maria Emmer-Aanes And Steve Mailliard To Executive Team

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology , the fastest-growing privately held spice company in America, today announced the addition of two senior executives to the team. Maria Emmer-Aanes joins as Vice President of Retail & Grocery, and Steve Mailliard has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain.

"Spiceology had a strong 2020 by expanding its base of chefs and consumers, and with the fresh capital we raised last year, we're now poised to scale our production capabilities and bring our products closer to customers," said Chip Overstreet, Spiceology president and CEO. "Maria brings a wealth of experience and expertise across retail and grocery channels, and Steve brings deep operational know-how to help us build out and scale our production automation and fulfillment."

Maria Emmer-Aanes was formerly the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Numi Organic Tea, where she helped launch new lines and bring products into a variety of brick-and-mortar retail and grocery channels. Prior, Emmer-Aanes was Vice President of Marketing & Communications at Litehouse, Executive Director of Marketing & Communications at Nature's Path Foods, and Director of Sales & Marketing at Great Harvest Bread Co. Early in her career, she served as a Team Lead at Target Stores. Maria has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the University of Minnesota. She serves on the Board of the Chef Ann Foundation, which advocates for healthy food for all children, and the Advisory Board of Transparent Path that helps responsible CPG brands show consumers where and how their products have been sourced.

"Spiceology has done a fantastic job of creating innovative and delicious products that are beloved by consumers and chefs," said Emmer-Aanes. "My role is to help get these products onto store shelves and closer to our customers through partnerships with retailers and grocers across the US and Canada."

Steve Mailliard was a senior manager for six years at global manufacturer Briggs and Stratton, where he guided technology and strategic business investments. Prior, Mailliard managed strategy and application development projects in the public sector, wireless communications, and high-tech industries at Deloitte Consulting. Early in his career, he was a manager at worldwide services and consulting firm, Accenture. Mailliard graduated from Gonzaga University Cum Laude with a Bachelor's of Business Administration degree in Operations Research and MIS.

"I joined Spiceology last year as head of program management, and helped the company get key processes in place to assist with scaling the business," said Mailliard. "The next key step is layering in product automation to keep up with demand, and we look forward to being operational with these new systems this spring."

About Spiceology

Chef-owned and operated, Spiceology was named the fastest-growing private spice company in the US by Inc Magazine in both 2019 and 2020. Founded in 2013, the company established itself early with innovative blends like Black & Bleu, Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero, but now offers more than 300 premium spices, herbs, salts, chilis, blends, confections, fruit & vegetable powders and modernist ingredients. Chefs and consumers fall in love with Spiceology because of the beauty and organization of the Periodic Table of Flavor packaging, but they buy because of the innovative blends and the incredible quality that comes from the company's "grind fresh, ship fresh" ethos. Spiceology is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the US & Canada, and has customers reaching from Australia to Dubai. Please check us out at www.spiceology.com , or on Facebook and Instagram .

