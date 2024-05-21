Spiceology Announces Partnership with CORE Foodservice

The fastest-growing spice company in the U.S. retains new broker to further expand foodservice footprint

SPOKANE, Wash., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology, known for its Periodic Table of Flavor™ and innovative signature spice blends, announced its partnership with the leading foodservice sales agency in North America, CORE Foodservice. Named a fastest growing company by Inc. 5000 five years in a row, Spiceology continues to expand its product offerings and flavor solutions in foodservice, alongside its DTC and retail channels. Partnering with CORE provides a robust network to bring Spiceology into more professional kitchens across the country.

"CORE and Spiceology are a natural fit," said Darby McLean, CEO of Spiceology. "As we focus on scaling up our foodservice offering, it made sense to partner with the largest, best-connected broker in the sector. And CORE's emphasis on culinary innovation is a strong match for our chef-centered ethos."

A chef-founded company, Spiceology supports the evolving needs of chefs through the highest quality core raw ingredients and never-before-tasted, fresh-ground flavors; the company's ultra-versatile spice blends and salt-free product line help professional kitchens save on food costs and labor without sacrificing creativity. And more chefs are embracing the spice blend; in a recent study, Spiceology found that using blends in a professional kitchen reduces costs by an average of 25% vs mixing core ingredients.

"When compared to other spice providers, you can taste the difference Spiceology is bringing to the table," said Travis King, President of CORE Foodservice. "That kind of flavor innovation, along with dish consistency and time and cost savings are what chefs and pro kitchens are actively looking for as economic and diner trends shift. We're excited to get boots on the ground and share these game-changing spices and spice blends with our foodservice clients."

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food. Named a fastest growing company by Inc. 5000 five years in a row, Spiceology is home to chef-created and never-before-tasted flavors and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. Bestsellers like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

CORE Foodservice is a re-imagined, best-in-class North American agency focused on providing solutions for the foodservice industry's new operating environment. As one of the most progressive foodservice sales agencies, CORE Foodservice brings together industry-leading capabilities from both Acosta Group and CORE Foodservice, creating a strategically resourced organization designed to meet the requirements of new customer behaviors and expectations. For more information, please visit https://corefoodservice.com.

