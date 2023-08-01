Spiceology Appoints Darby McLean as CEO, Paving the Way for Continued Growth and Success

Spiceology

01 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Executive at leading spice company is promoted to CEO by unanimous board vote

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology, the fast-growing spice company known for its innovative signature blends, announced that President Darby McLean has been appointed CEO by a unanimous vote of its Board of Directors. McLean, formerly the company's VP of Channels & Distribution, has led the company as President since the retirement of Chip Overstreet in 2022. The appointment reflects McLean's track record in leveraging her depth of experience, knowledge and unyielding passion to help lead the company on a path to sustainable growth.

Darby McLean, CEO Spiceology
Darby McLean, CEO Spiceology

"Darby's appointment to the position of CEO is a significant milestone for the company," said Eric Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer at Spiceology. "She has displayed exemplary leadership in a style that embodies Spiceology's core values: Passion for our mission, Boldness in making tough choices, Curiosity about new ways of doing things, Resourcefulness in pursuing a profitable path, Agility in navigating stakeholders and investors, Accountability to all of us for the decisions she's made, and daily Collaboration with our team."

"The decision to appoint Darby as CEO was the natural next step," said Pete Solvik, Spiceology board member and Founding Partner of Jackson Square Ventures, which led Spiceology's Series A funding round in 2021. "As a board, we set rigorous performance benchmarks for revenue growth, enterprise wins and fundraising. Darby and her team not only met but exceeded each of them. Her ability to steer the company through its next phase of growth is recognized by the board, the entire team and external stakeholders."

McLean is also an inventor on numerous patents and has led multiple successful FDA clearances of medical device products. She chairs the Dean's Board for the Colleges of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math at EWU, serves on Gonzaga University's New Venture Lab Board and chairs the EWU Center for Entrepreneurship Advisory Board. Prior to joining Spiceology, McLean spent 20 years in the biotech industry in roles ranging from product development and manufacturing to executive management in start-up environments.

"I am incredibly honored for the opportunity to continue leading Spiceology toward new opportunities and continued growth," said Darby McLean. "We do this work because we love it; this team is dedicated to bringing our Periodic Table of Flavor to more kitchens, grocery stores, shelves, and beyond and continuing to share in the joy of cooking and eating."

Spiceology's Periodic Table of Flavor™ spotlights never-before-tasted flavors and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. With Signature Blends like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero that have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world, Spiceology has been named a fastest growing company by Inc. 5000 five years in a row.

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY:
Founded in 2013, Spiceology is on a mission to inspire experimentation and share in the joy of cooking and eating. The chef-owned and operated spice company's 'Periodic Table of Flavor' spotlights innovative blends and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. With Signature Blends like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero that have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

Contact: Cassidy Levine, 908-770-7880, [email protected].  

SOURCE Spiceology

