Spiceology Asks Americans to Reimagine Flavor Without Salt

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology, Inc., the fastest-growing spice company in America, is supporting the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) and the American Heart Association (AHA), the world's leading nonprofit organizations focused on ensuring longer, healthier lives for all, through the "Choose Flavor" contest. The contest is focused on finding the next four unique flavors to add to Spiceology's lineup of delicious, salt-free seasonings.

What are the new flavors? That's up to the public. Spiceology invites the flavor obsessed to choose their salt-free favorites from 11 new options crafted by Spiceology's team of chefs. The four winning flavors will join Spiceology's existing salt-free collection and provide a perpetual revenue stream to both the NKF and AHA, helping each to further their missions.

Over 37 million American adults are affected by kidney disease1, and another 100 million are afflicted with high blood pressure and various forms of heart disease2. A healthy, low-salt diet is critically important to the health of these patients and in helping reduce the impacts of these diseases.

"When your kidneys are not healthy, extra sodium and fluid can buildup in your body," said Kevin Longino, CEO of National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient. "Helping kidney patients and those at risk find easy ways to enjoy a low-sodium diet is so important and we're thrilled to partner with Spiceology on the Choose Flavor contest."

"We are very excited to support the NKF and AHA to bring greater attention to the need for eating healthy, low-salt foods," said Chip Overstreet, CEO of Spiceology. "The new blends that we'll be bringing to market, based on the desires of consumers, will provide more deliciousness, along with a perpetual revenue stream to both organizations to help them with their respective missions."

To enter, the public can visit https://spiceology.com/choose-flavor-contest and select their favorites until February 14, 2021. The four winning blends will be made available for purchase starting in February, American Heart Month. For the four salt-free seasonings that are chosen, Spiceology will donate in perpetuity up to 15% of the purchase price of each blend, split between the two organizations. Spiceology is guaranteeing a minimum donation of $10,000 per year to each organization.

"Eating healthy, including a low sodium diet, is an important part of achieving a healthy lifestyle and reducing your risk for cardiovascular disease," said Eduardo Sanchez, M.D., MPH, FAAFP, the American Heart Association's chief medical officer for prevention. "We're thankful for Spiceology's support of our lifesaving mission and our efforts to share user-friendly heart health information."

To check out Spiceology's salt-free line or to learn more about the brand, please visit www.spiceology.com/pages/saltfree .

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it.1 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for chronic kidney disease.1 Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Blacks or African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org .

About Spiceology

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing privately owned spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop offers over 300+ spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, confections, fruit & vegetable powders, and modernist cooking ingredients. Today, Spiceology brings flavor to leading restaurants, favorite bars and watering holes, as well as premier resorts, hotels and casinos throughout the U.S., operating out of a 30,000-square foot facility and warehouse based in Spokane, Washington. The brand is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the U.S. and Canada, with customers as far-reaching as Australia and Dubai. For more information or to place an order, visit www.spiceology.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram . For recipe inspiration, visit here .

