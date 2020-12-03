Spiceology Introduces New Innovative Spice Blends Just in Time for Holiday Gift Giving

"As part of Spiceology's ongoing quest to deliver unique, bold flavors, we're thrilled to launch our newest holiday gift collections," says Pete Taylor, Spiceology co-founder and chief innovation officer. "While this holiday season may look a little different than previous years, we hope to bring comfort and excitement to those who need it most with delicious tasting gifts for everyone on your list. Through beautiful packaging and unique partnerships, these sets were thoughtfully crafted to share the gift of culinary exploration at every skill level."

Spiceology's holiday gift sets include:

MeatEater X Spiceology Charismatic Megaspice Blends ($59): The brand behind the popular, James Beard Foundation-nominated Netflix show, its namesake podcast network dedicated to hunting and fishing and a best-selling cookbook recently collaborated to launch the MeatEater x Spiceology Charasmatic Megaspice Blends, featuring an entire line of small batch, ground spice blends that help to ensure you don't "fowl" up your hard-earned treasures:

Beaver Trapper BBQ Rub & Seasoning

Fully Flocked Orange & Maple BBQ Rub

Gnome on the Range Unami Mushroom Rub

Hatchet Jack Mountain Berry Steak Rub

Mastadon Hunter Wild Game Rub & Seasoning

Mermaid's Trident Zesty Seafood Blend

Saber-Tooth Slayer Coffee Chili Rub

The MeatEater x Spiceology Charasmatic Megaspice Blends are available in an essentials four-pack at $35.99, a seven-pack at $59.99 and in single jars starting at $9.99.

Huy Fong Sriracha x Spiceology Collaboration ($38): When it comes to sriracha, there's no one as iconic as Huy Fong or as innovative as Spiceology. This exclusive collection takes experimenting with flavor to a whole new, spicy level with six signature blends:

Black Truffle Sriracha

Candied Bacon Sriracha

Honey Garlic Sriracha

Miso Teriyaki Sriracha

Smoked Maple Sriracha

Thai Lime Sriracha

The Huy Fong Sriracha x Spiceology Collaboration is available in a six-pack at $38 and in single jars starting at $14.95.

Isaac Toups x Spiceology Cajun Seasoning Blends ($35): Created in partnership with three-time James Beard Finalist, Bravo "Top Chef" fan favorite and beloved NOLA chef, Isaac Toups, this flavor-packed is lineup of Spiceology Cajun spice blends are perfect for anyone who wants to really bring the heat in the kitchen. Known for his unique twist on Cajun cuisine, Chef Isaac Toups' new seasoning blends make perfect stocking stuffers for the Top Chef fanatic on your list:

Heatwave Burger Seasoning

Fryclone Fry Seasoning

Thunderdust All-Purpose Cajun Seasoning

Louisiana Lightning Cajun Seafood Seasoning

The Isaac Toups x Spiceology Collaboration is available in a four-pack starting at $34.99 and in single jars starting at $9.99.

Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack ($36): These delicious, unique blends will bring a whole new level of excitement and joy to popcorn but can be used to season anything. Whip some out for your avocado toast, utilize the savory blends to enhance your mac & cheese (even the boxed kind), or add some luxury to your hot chocolate. Spiceology's Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack makes an ideal gift for the movie enthusiast, college kid, or flavor craver in your crew. Grab a pack for your company's secret Santa and elevate your coworker's snack stash!

Apple Cinnamon Seasoning

Bleu Cheese Buffalo Seasoning

Jalapeno Popper Seasoning

Pizza Seasoning

Smores Seasoning

Truffle Parmesan Seasoning

