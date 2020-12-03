Spiceology Introduces New Innovative Spice Blends Just in Time for Holiday Gift Giving
America's Fastest-Growing Spice Company launches four holiday gift collections perfect for the foodies, home cooks and aspiring chefs on your gift list
SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology, the fastest growing spice company in America, today unveiled its new holiday gift shop featuring new spice blend collections and foodie favorites—perfect for anyone on the gift list who likes to experiment with flavor. The wide assortment of holiday blends will delight culinary pros and beginners alike, with unique collaborations that include a set of Huy Fong Sriracha-infused blends; a collection of seasonings from the hunting and fishing experts at MeatEater; and Bravo TV's Chef Isaac Toups, "Top Chef" season 13 "Fan Favorite." The company's latest, one-of-a-kind gift ideas join Spiceology's stable of over 300 quality spices, blends, herbs and chiles that are ground fresh in small batches.
"As part of Spiceology's ongoing quest to deliver unique, bold flavors, we're thrilled to launch our newest holiday gift collections," says Pete Taylor, Spiceology co-founder and chief innovation officer. "While this holiday season may look a little different than previous years, we hope to bring comfort and excitement to those who need it most with delicious tasting gifts for everyone on your list. Through beautiful packaging and unique partnerships, these sets were thoughtfully crafted to share the gift of culinary exploration at every skill level."
Spiceology's holiday gift sets include:
MeatEater X Spiceology Charismatic Megaspice Blends ($59): The brand behind the popular, James Beard Foundation-nominated Netflix show, its namesake podcast network dedicated to hunting and fishing and a best-selling cookbook recently collaborated to launch the MeatEater x Spiceology Charasmatic Megaspice Blends, featuring an entire line of small batch, ground spice blends that help to ensure you don't "fowl" up your hard-earned treasures:
- Beaver Trapper BBQ Rub & Seasoning
- Fully Flocked Orange & Maple BBQ Rub
- Gnome on the Range Unami Mushroom Rub
- Hatchet Jack Mountain Berry Steak Rub
- Mastadon Hunter Wild Game Rub & Seasoning
- Mermaid's Trident Zesty Seafood Blend
- Saber-Tooth Slayer Coffee Chili Rub
The MeatEater x Spiceology Charasmatic Megaspice Blends are available in an essentials four-pack at $35.99, a seven-pack at $59.99 and in single jars starting at $9.99.
Huy Fong Sriracha x Spiceology Collaboration ($38): When it comes to sriracha, there's no one as iconic as Huy Fong or as innovative as Spiceology. This exclusive collection takes experimenting with flavor to a whole new, spicy level with six signature blends:
- Black Truffle Sriracha
- Candied Bacon Sriracha
- Honey Garlic Sriracha
- Miso Teriyaki Sriracha
- Smoked Maple Sriracha
- Thai Lime Sriracha
The Huy Fong Sriracha x Spiceology Collaboration is available in a six-pack at $38 and in single jars starting at $14.95.
Isaac Toups x Spiceology Cajun Seasoning Blends ($35): Created in partnership with three-time James Beard Finalist, Bravo "Top Chef" fan favorite and beloved NOLA chef, Isaac Toups, this flavor-packed is lineup of Spiceology Cajun spice blends are perfect for anyone who wants to really bring the heat in the kitchen. Known for his unique twist on Cajun cuisine, Chef Isaac Toups' new seasoning blends make perfect stocking stuffers for the Top Chef fanatic on your list:
- Heatwave Burger Seasoning
- Fryclone Fry Seasoning
- Thunderdust All-Purpose Cajun Seasoning
- Louisiana Lightning Cajun Seafood Seasoning
The Isaac Toups x Spiceology Collaboration is available in a four-pack starting at $34.99 and in single jars starting at $9.99.
Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack ($36): These delicious, unique blends will bring a whole new level of excitement and joy to popcorn but can be used to season anything. Whip some out for your avocado toast, utilize the savory blends to enhance your mac & cheese (even the boxed kind), or add some luxury to your hot chocolate. Spiceology's Popcorn Seasoning Variety Pack makes an ideal gift for the movie enthusiast, college kid, or flavor craver in your crew. Grab a pack for your company's secret Santa and elevate your coworker's snack stash!
- Apple Cinnamon Seasoning
- Bleu Cheese Buffalo Seasoning
- Jalapeno Popper Seasoning
- Pizza Seasoning
- Smores Seasoning
- Truffle Parmesan Seasoning
ABOUT SPICEOLOGY
Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing privately owned spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop offers over 300+ spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, confections, fruit & vegetable powders, and modernist cooking ingredients. Today, Spiceology brings flavor to leading restaurants, favorite bars and watering holes, as well as premier resorts, hotels and casinos throughout the U.S., operating out of a 30,000-square foot facility and warehouse based in Spokane, Washington. The brand is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the U.S. and Canada, with customers as far-reaching as Australia and Dubai.
