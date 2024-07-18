Spiceology Launches First-Ever Spanish-Inspired Blend: Tomatador

The fastest-growing spice company in the U.S. expands its best-selling Signature Blend line

SPOKANE, Wash., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology, known for its Periodic Table of Flavor™ and innovative spice blends, announced the launch of its latest signature blend: Tomatador, a Spanish-inspired Mediterranean blend. Now available for purchase on Spiceology.com, the ultra-versatile blend features Spanish-inspired ingredients of real tomato powder, smoky paprika, a zing of vinegar, and balanced herbs.

"Last year we conducted a national survey of homecooks to better understand the global cuisines and flavors they want to cook with," said Eric Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer at Spiceology. "Mediterranean was among the most popular flavor categories, and the flavor profile that ultimately became Tomatador was the hands-down favorite among blends we tested. Unlike other global cuisines, Spanish dishes don't necessarily have a go-to spice blend to use while cooking, so this product is a true flavor solution for anyone who wants to experiment with Spanish cuisine."

An additional finding from Spiceology's national survey was that 66% of U.S. homecooks are regularly using spice blends in their cooking; more people are opting for blends over individual core ingredients because they're versatile, easy to use and instantly elevate the flavor of a dish.

Tomatador can be used in infinitely versatile ways, including with root vegetables and dark greens, eggs, seafood, pork, poultry, in beef marinades, breads, nuts, olives, potato salad, pasta dishes, soups, stews, chilis, salad dressing, sauces, compound butters, a Bloody Mary, and other cocktails.

Cooks can also layer the flavor and pair Tomatador with other Spiceology signature blends, including Greek Freak Mediterranean blend, Smoky Honey Habanero, and Black Magic Cajun Blackening blend.

"It's a special thing to create a new, never-before-tasted flavor combination and share that with the world," said Darby McLean, Chief Executive Officer at Spiceology. "The continued growth of the company and increased retail and restaurant presence of our products is a direct result of our simple ethos: we're here to share in the joy of cooking and eating. We're thrilled that there's a new addition to our Periodic Table of Flavor and that Tomatador will inspire cooks to experiment with flavor."

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food. Named a fastest growing company by Inc. 5000 five years in a row, Spiceology is home to chef-created and never-before-tasted flavors and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. Bestsellers like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

