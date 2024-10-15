Spiceology Launches Four Signature Blends at Target Nationwide

The fastest-growing spice company in the U.S. expands into select Target stores.

SPOKANE, Wash., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology, known for its Periodic Table of Flavor™ and innovative spice blends, announced its launch into select Target stores nationwide and on Target.com with four of its signature blends: Smoky Honey Habanero, Greek Freak, Black & Bleu, and Buffalo Lemon Pepper.

"The synergy between Target and Spiceology is uniquely powerful and centered around providing joy; Target is helping people discover the joy of everyday life, and Spiceology is here to inspire all to get creative in the kitchen and share in the joy of cooking and eating," said Darby McLean, Chief Executive Officer at Spiceology. "Our Periodic Table of Flavor and these four signature spice blends are a collectable kitchen system that's easy to use, ultra versatile, and instantly elevates whatever you're cooking."

Now available for purchase as individual jars online and in select Target stores' grocery section, these blends include:

Black & Bleu: Made with real bleu cheese and Cajun blackening seasoning for the perfect kick, this blend pairs with fish, pork, chicken, beed, veggies, mac and cheese, pizza, soups, and more.

In a recent national study, Spiceology found that 66% of U.S. homecooks are regularly using spice blends in their cooking. As such, Spiceology has seen consistent year-over-year revenue growth and an expansion in retailers due to the growing demand for innovative, never-before-tasted flavor solutions.

"As a beloved discovery retailer, Target provides an incredible opportunity for more shoppers to try and fall in love with Spiceology," said Eric Anderson, Chief Marketing Officer at Spiceology. "We want to create and drive real cross-aisle and online in-cart behavior since Spiceology elevates any dish."

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food. Named a fastest growing company by Inc. 5000 five years in a row, Spiceology is home to chef-created and never-before-tasted flavors and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. Bestsellers like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

