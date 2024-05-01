Spiceology Welcomes Chris Dempsey as Vice President of Sales, Adding Seasoned Food Industry Pro to the Team

Former leader at J&J Snack Foods and McCormick joins fastest-growing spice company

SPOKANE, Wash., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiceology , known for its Periodic Table of Flavor™ and innovative signature spice blends, announced the addition of Chris Dempsey to its executive team as Vice President of Sales. Dempsey brings nearly 30 years of experience in foodservice and distribution sales, including leadership roles, at major food brands.

Chris Dempsey, VP of Sales at Spiceology

"Spiceology had a landmark growth year in 2023 and is primed for an even bigger year as we expand our foodservice and retail footprint. Chris brings deep expertise to our executive team that will continue that momentum," said Darby McLean, CEO of Spiceology. "Chris' exceptional knowledge of the foodservice ecosystem provides new opportunities to introduce Spiceology to more restaurants, facilities, stores, and homes than ever before."

Over the past three decades, Dempsey has worked with some of the largest food brands in the world, including Kraft Heinz, Unilever, French's Foodservice, and McCormick and Company. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Sales at J&J Snack Foods.

"As a dynamic, emerging brand, Spiceology has been on my radar for years," said Dempsey. "Working in the industry for so long, I'm excited to be part of a company that is bringing something innovative to the spice category. Spiceology's growing market penetration and retail presence is putting it head-to-head with some of the most established brand names, and I'm hitting the ground running with larger partnerships to get our blends and ingredients in more hands."

After a first-of-its-kind national consumer survey and new Trend Report , Spiceology declared 2024 the Year of the Spice Blend, reporting that:

blends account for 10 of its top 20 spice products sold to professional chefs and

66% of U.S. homecooks regularly use spice blends when cooking.

ABOUT SPICEOLOGY:

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is at the heart of the kitchen for all who love food. Named a fastest growing company by Inc. 5000 five years in a row, Spiceology is home to chef-created and never-before-tasted flavors and over 300 ingredients that are ground fresh and shipped fresh. Bestsellers like Greek Freak and Smoky Honey Habanero have become pantry and counter staples in both professional and home cook kitchens around the world. Spiceology's ingredients and blends can be found in the aisles of retailers large and small, in the pantries of hundreds of thousands of home cooks, and in the kitchens of some of the world's greatest chefs.

SOURCE Spiceology