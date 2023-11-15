Spielman Koenigsberg & Parker Combines with EisnerAmper

News provided by

EisnerAmper

15 Nov, 2023, 09:15 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of NYC-based accounting, tax, and consulting firm Spielman Koenigsberg & Parker ("SKP") are joining EisnerAmper in a transaction expected to close in early 2024.

Founded in 1955, SKP has six partners and a staff of more than 60 professionals. Clients include high-net-worth individuals, family offices, closely held businesses, manufacturers, investment funds, nonprofits, international corporations, and entertainment companies. SKP also offers specialized services such as business management, advisory, contract structure and negotiations, licensing and royalty examinations, dispute resolution, estate planning, charitable foundation establishments, and others.

"SKP has always prided itself on serving a diverse clientele, providing the ultimate client service model and solutions developed upon an unwavering focus on each client's specific needs," explained Richard Koenigsberg, Partner at SKP. "In EisnerAmper, we found a like-minded partner that will enable us to expand and deepen the services we provide, while still maintaining the boutique-level of attention that our clients deserve. I join Lawrence Spielman, Gary Parker, and the other SKP partners when we say we're excited about bringing SKP into the future with EisnerAmper."

"SKP serves an interesting, exciting client base. Combining with them brings new talents and skills to the EisnerAmper brand and expands the services we can offer our clients," said Nicholas Tsafos, Partner-in-Charge of EisnerAmper's NYC office. "No matter the client, however, they give the same high level of exacting, dedicated and custom service—delivered with consistent integrity. We're proud to call them our colleagues."

"When you talk about global best-in-class accounting, business management, and entertainment consulting firms, SKP is at the top of everyone's list," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised both firms on the merger. "This is another example of the amazing journey EisnerAmper has had over the past two years—doubling in size and adding incredible talent, resources, and geographic expansion."

About EisnerAmper
EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards, and codes of conduct. Clients are in all business sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 400 partners and approximately 4,000 employees. For more information, please visit eisneramper.com, and be sure to follow us on X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE EisnerAmper

Also from this source

EisnerAmper Earns 2023 "Best of Accounting" Award for Client Service Excellence

EisnerAmper Earns 2023 "Best of Accounting" Award for Client Service Excellence

EisnerAmper—a global accounting, tax and business advisory firm—has again earned ClearlyRated's "Best of Accounting 5-Year Diamond Award" for...

EISNERAMPER NAMES 21 NEW PARTNERS

Eisner Advisory Group LLC, one of the world's largest business consulting firms, announced that it has admitted 21 new partners effective August 1,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.