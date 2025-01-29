Spielwarenmesse recognises outstanding innovations with highly coveted ToyAward

Prizewinning toys in six product categories

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Day 2 of the Spielwarenmesse started off in celebratory mood as six particularly innovative product ideas were honoured with the highly coveted ToyAward on the Wednesday of the fair. In the Baby & Infant segment, first place was taken by Geomag Magicube Blocks Stacking Safari from Geomagworld. Buitenspeel/BS Toys won the PreSchool category with its 3 Shape Memo game, while RC Football Set – Bundesliga from Carrera Toys took first place in the SchoolKids category. Abfun came out top in the Teenager & Adults segment with its Moon Acrylic Jigsaw Puzzle. The sound box Qubitunes from Qubs took the prize in the Startup section. Finally, Plan Creations/PlanToys won in the Sustainability category with Wave Stacker.

These are the lucky winners of the ToyAward at the Spielwarenmesse 2025.

This year's prizewinners were selected by a 14-member international jury which included experts from the fields of retail, industry, market research, toy safety, sustainability and education. Jury members evaluated the new products entered for the prize according to the criteria of originality, safety, play enjoyment, potential for commercial success, comprehensibility of the product concept, production and quality. Exhibitors had submitted a total of 629 innovations for the Spielwarenmesse ToyAward. The prize is one of the toy industry's most important awards and enjoys global recognition by toy retailers as a seal of quality. All of the finalists can be viewed during the Spielwarenmesse at the dedicated ToyAward Special Area in Hall 3A. Overview of the winners:

Category: Baby & Infant (0-3 years)

Geomag Magicube Blocks Stacking Safari, Geomagworld

With magical magnetic power, the ten-piece Geomag Magicube Blocks Stacking Safari set will inspire even the youngest builders. The magnetic building blocks consist of five cubes with colourful animal motifs, including an elephant, a lion, a hippo, a crocodile and a zebra. Five hemispheres increase the difficulty and develop dexterity when stacking. The jury's judgement: "A cute, beautiful baby toy that does without technology or plush."

Category: PreSchool (3-6 years)

3 Shape Memo, Buitenspeel/BS Toys

The innovative 3 Shape Memo game consists of easy-to-grip cards of different shapes and colours. If you place three inside each other, the result is a unique combination. All the cards are laid out face down so that the players still have to find the pair for the figure placed. Simple 3D shapes are turned into a complex game idea that teaches hand-eye coordination and strategic thinking. "This is a great, completely new memory game that awakens children's ambition", according to the jury members.

Category: SchoolKids (6-10 years)

RC Football Set – Bundesliga, Carrera Toys

Soccer meets remote-controlled cars: The RC Football Set brings the soccer feeling into the home. Two players use their remote-controlled cars to push a miniature soccer ball into the opponent's goal within a set-up field. Each car can be decorated with the logo of your favourite club. The jury commented in its summary: "The successful combination of soccer and remote-controlled racing car, the attractive price and long-lasting fun promise the perfect family competition."

Category: Teenager & Adults (10+ years)

Moon Acrylic Jigsaw Puzzle, Abfun

The Moon Acrylic Jigsaw Puzzle from Abfun is a tricky challenge for all puzzle lovers. A breathtaking depiction of the moon is created from 50 subtle acrylic pieces. Some of the puzzle pieces have special shapes. Among them is a small star, a telescope and Saturn with its characteristic moons. "The puzzle is unique, creative and can even be used as a decoration after solving it", enthuses the expert jury.

Category: Startup

Qubitunes, Qubs

The round Qubitunes sound box transforms into an interactive audio adventure with matching figures. Whether conducting their own orchestra or discovering numbers, the box promotes children's listening and creativity through play. Each of the lovingly designed cassettes opens up a new thematic world. "This versatile toy can easily be extended and appeals to kinaesthetic and auditory learners", emphasises the jury in its conclusion.

Category: Sustainability

Wave Stacker, Plan Creations/PlanToys

The beautifully shaped Wave Stacker building block game has an appealing colour scheme and an unusual wave design. The special wave shape makes the blocks easy to grip, so that they fit perfectly in the hands of small children. The building blocks are made from a special wood compound and consist of rubber-tree wood chips, organic water-based pigments and harmless, formaldehyde-free glue. The jury members regard this as "a well-integrated application of waste management".

