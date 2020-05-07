Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Spin Master Corp.

May 07, 2020, 19:00 ET

Two new independent Board members elected

TORONTO, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master") (TSX: TOY), a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that the nominees listed in its management information circular were elected as directors of the company at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today.

The results included the election of two new independent Board members, bolstering the Board's experience in two key focus areas within Spin Master's long-term strategy; entertainment and digital gaming. Reggie Fils-Aimé, former President and Chief Operating Officer, Nintendo of America Inc. and Christina Miller, former President of WarnerMedia's Kids, Young Adults and Classic division, both join Spin Master's Board of Directors effective immediately.

The results of the vote for the election are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

Jeffrey I. Cohen

728,458,857

99.598%

2,937,510

0.402%

Reginald Fils-Aimé

731,368,544

99.996%

27,823

0.004%

Ronnen Harary

731,212,406

99.975%

183,961

0.025%

Dina R. Howell

730,440,890

99.869%

955,477

0.131%

Christina Miller

731,368,696

99.996%

27,671

0.004%

Anton Rabie 

731,270,175

99.983%

126,192

0.017%

Todd Tappin

731,258,448

99.981%

137,919

0.019%

Ben Varadi

730,558,055

99.885%

838,312

0.115%

Charles Winograd

731,283,056

99.985%

113,311

0.015%

About Spin Master
Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs® and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 110 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 30 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year.  To date, Spin Master has produced eleven television series, including the relaunched Bakugan: Battle Planet and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in over 160 countries and territories globally.  Spin Master employs over 1,800 people in countries around the world including Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam and Australia.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.

Related Links

www.spinmaster.com

Also from this source

Spin Master Reports Q1 2020 Financial Results...

Spin Master Corp. to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Spin Master Corp. Announces Election of Directors

News provided by

Spin Master Corp.

May 07, 2020, 19:00 ET