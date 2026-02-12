Spin Master Shares Sneak Peek of Two Key Items from Its Dino-Mite PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie™ Toy Collection

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is set to roar into theatres this summer, and today Spin Master, the company behind PAW Patrol®, gives fans a first look at two dino-mite toys inspired by the film's prehistoric-scale adventure. Drawing directly from the movie's epic dino rescues and high-stakes action, these toys offer a glimpse into the bold new world the pups will explore on their biggest mission yet – with the rest of the movie toys still under wraps, all will be revealed when they hit shelves later this year

Drawing directly from the movie’s epic dino rescues and high-stakes action, these toys offer a glimpse into the bold new world the pups will explore on their biggest mission yet. (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

"Our toy design teams have turned PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie's cinematic magic into hands-on play," says Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "From surprising inflatable elements to dynamic transformations, these toys mirror the movie's larger-than-life action, letting kids experience the thrill of the screen in their own playrooms."

Dino Mobile HQ™: The all-new Dino Mobile HQ is a 2-in-1 vehicle and command center. By detaching and lifting the HQ, the vehicle transforms into the movie's iconic headquarters. Includes Chase, his vehicle, and a ramp launcher to send him into action. Compatible with theme and basic vehicles, this HQ also features lights, sounds and incredible sculpt detail for endless rescue adventures. (Ages 3+, SRP $79.99 US)

Megasaurus™ Dino Vehicle: Rocky's recycling truck rolls in with a dino-sized surprise. By pressing the light bar, a 2-foot inflatable dino will pop out—ready to ride, squish and play. When it's dino downtime, the dino can be packed back in the truck and ready to be inflated again and again. Complete with movie sounds, this toy delivers endless action-packed, repeatable fun for dino rescue fans! (Ages 3+, $64.99 US)

The entire PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie toy collection will be available at all major retailers starting July 1, 2026, alongside the film's exclusive theatrical release on August 14, 2026, distributed by Elevation Pictures in Canada and Paramount Pictures in the rest of the world.

PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie Logline

After their ship gets caught in a mysterious storm, the PAW Patrol pups crash land on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. They meet Rex, a pup who has been stranded on the island for years and has become an expert in all things dino-related. When the PAW Patrol's archrival, Mayor Humdinger, begins recklessly mining in hopes of exploiting the island for its natural resources, he inadvertently causes a huge, dormant volcano to erupt. The PAW Patrol pups are thrown into a series of high-stakes, dino-sized rescues bigger than anything they've done before, as they must stop Humdinger before everything on the island goes extinct.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences across its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With worldwide toy distribution, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including PAW Patrol®, Melissa & Doug®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube, and is the global toy licensee for other iconic properties. Through its in-house entertainment studio, the company creates and produces captivating multiplatform content including powerhouse preschool franchise PAW Patrol, along with other original shows, short-form series and feature films. With an established presence in digital games anchored by Toca Boca® and Piknik™, Spin Master engages close to 60 million active users monthly in open-ended, creative and safe play. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs more than 2,500 team members globally.

SOURCE Spin Master Corp.