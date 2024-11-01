DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, encourages users to embrace consistency in trading and wealth building with the Bybit Daily Delight challenge. Designed to transform portfolio management into a rewarding habit, Bybit Daily Delight offers daily active users a chance to win through daily lucky draws, culminating in a grand prize pool of 600,000 USDT.

Spin, Win, Repeat: Bybit Daily Delight Keeps Users Engaged with 600,000 USDT Prize Pool

Running through January 20, 2025, eligible Bybit users may unlock exciting rewards with simple daily log-ins, with advanced tasks available for those who want to boost their odds. Each day, users can find motivation in their trading experience, reinforcing their portfolio strategy and vying for a bigger piece of the 600,000 USDT prize pool.

How to participate:

Register for the event with a Bybit account. Check in daily by logging into the Bybit App. Enter the lucky draw to reveal daily rewards by spinning the wheel. Additional tasks await for users looking to enhance their winning potential and opportunities to claim a bigger share from the 600,000 USDT total prize pool.

"Maintaining momentum in trading can be challenging with the markets' up and down movements, and sometimes all a trader needs is a spark to stay engaged and keep their focus," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "With Bybit Daily Delight, we're offering daily incentives to keep our community energized, with an eye toward a thriving 2025."

This latest edition of Bybit Daily Delight builds on previous successful campaigns with a larger prize pool and enticing reward options, including USDT, DOP1, and WELL tokens, encouraging traders to stay consistent and reap the benefits.

Persistence pays—find out more about Bybit's daily treats for diligent traders: Bybit Daily Delight: Year-End Sprint – Check In and Spin for Daily Treats!

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

