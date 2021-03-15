Spindrift® Disrupts the Hard Seltzer Category with Spindrift Spiked

"When we entered the flavored sparkling water category, there were hundreds of brands, all made with 'natural flavors', clear liquids, and no real ingredients – leading to very few real options for consumers. In the hard seltzer category, we saw many of the same characteristics," explained Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. "Spindrift Spiked breaks the hard seltzer mold: we feature simple ingredients, prominently on the front panel. The liquid has color like the fruit, huge dimension of flavor, plus no added synthetics or fillers."

"Our consumer told us they are no longer willing to put aside their ingredients standards for alcoholic beverages."

"Our consumer told us they are no longer willing to put aside their ingredients standards for alcoholic beverages," Creelman continued. "With Spindrift Spiked, they have an option to extend sparkling water and real fruit into alcohol without making compromises."

As a combined category, flavored and hard sparkling water are expected to reach $15 billion in retail sales by the end of 2022.

Spindrift Spiked contains sparkling water, alcohol from cane sugar and real squeezed fruit—that's it. Spindrift Spiked is made with a superior, clean-tasting alcoholic base with only 82 to 95 calories per can, and is perfect for vibrant, full-of-life moments when 4% ABV feels just right. The new hard sparkling water line uses a 10-day fermentation process to maximize ABV without additives, as well as an ultra-filtration process which purifies at the molecular level. The new line will be available in 12 fl oz cans and launch with four delicious flavors: Mango, Lime, Pineapple and Half & Half.

With consumers becoming more attuned to emerging health trends and seeking out better-for-you hard seltzer options, Spindrift remains true to its real squeezed fruit promise with the launch of its first hard sparkling water debut.

"Listening to our Drifter community of fans has always been a top priority for us – and that's exactly where the inspiration for Spindrift Spiked originated," said Creelman. "We heard from our fans: hard seltzer isn't for me unless Spindrift had an option. Spindrift Spiked flips hard seltzer on its head through its delicious taste from real squeezed fruit. We can't wait to get these cans into hands just in time for celebrating the best summer has to offer."

Spindrift Spiked will first be available around mid-April in select markets, which include Boston, Los Angeles and San Diego. Spindrift Spiked will also be donating 1% of its sales as part of Spindrift's commitment to 1% For The Planet. For up-to-date news on Spindrift's latest innovation, visit www.spindriftspiked.com and follow @spindriftspiked on Instagram.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift® celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. Spindrift® works with family farms to source the best fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name. Varieties include: the new Sparkling Lemonade line (Lemon Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Pink Lemonade), Pineapple, Lime, Blackberry, Cranberry Raspberry, Cucumber, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Mango, Strawberry, and Raspberry Lime. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide at grocery retailers and café-style restaurants, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon and shop.drinkspindrift.com. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift® is headquartered in Newton, MA. Want to be the first to hear about flavor launches, exclusive discounts and the latest news? Join the Drifter community at www.drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE Spindrift

Related Links

http://www.drinkspindrift.com

