Spindrift Inn Announces Summer Reset

MONTEREY, Calif., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treat yourself to a getaway of rejuvenation, relaxation, and inspiration this summer at Spindrift Inn on Cannery Row. Book now through July 14, 2023, for travel through October 10, 2023, and receive 15% off per night.

Deluxe Corner Ocean View King at Spindrift Inn

Embrace your independent spirit and discover all California's premier coastal destination offers. Monterey County is abuzz with events, outdoor activities, parades, farmer's markets, and festivals celebrating the area's culture and culinary spirit. With longer days and much to do, Spindrift Inn entices guests to take advantage of the summer season.

Spindrift Inn boasts a beachfront setting over Monterey Bay with Mediterranean coastal décor. Located at 625 Cannery Row, this romantic hotel has 45 newly renovated guestrooms and suites with abundant natural light and a serene ambiance. Complimentary continental breakfast is served daily to your guestroom, with afternoon wine and cheese hour nightly in our gracious lobby. Paid valet parking is available. For reservations, call (800) 841-1879 or visit www.spindriftinn.com.

