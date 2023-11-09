Spindrift Inn Announces Table for Two Romance Package

MONTEREY, Calif., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monterey's most romantic hotel, Spindrift Inn, announces the Table for Two Romance Package. This package includes accommodations for two at the charming oceanfront hotel and a $100 gift certificate to dine at Cannery Row's world-famous Sardine Factory. Guestroom rates start at $259 on select dates; the Table for Two Romance Package is based on space availability. Book now through travel date of March 31, 2024.

Ocean View King overlooking Monterey Bay Sanctuary

The Sardine Factory Restaurant on Cannery Row is the Monterey Peninsula's iconic destination for fine dining and special occasions. The world-famous Sardine Factory features delectable creations of fresh, sustainable seafood and USDA Prime and aged beef; winner of the AAA Four Diamond Award and the Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence and voted Best Restaurant in Monterey by readers of The Monterey County Herald, and the Monterey County Weekly. The Lounge's live entertainment and affordable menu are a casual alternative to their other dining rooms.

The Spindrift Inn features 45 newly renovated guestrooms. Reimagined with a charming, breezy flair, Spindrift inspires a sense of harmony and relaxation, just like the Inn's peaceful beachside location. As relaxed as it is romantic, the new design allows guests to unwind and enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings. Each guestroom is a tranquil sanctuary and wraps guests in warm, natural light. Most feature completely unobstructed views of Monterey Bay, and several rooms highlight the charming scenes of historic Cannery Row.

Spindrift Inn's desirable address in the heart of Cannery Row affords guests easy access to all that Monterey has to offer, just a short stroll out our front door, including the renowned Monterey Bay Aquarium, vibrant boutiques, and lively restaurants. The romantic Spindrift Inn reflects Monterey's local culture and spirit of a fabled Cannery Row, while guest service and attention to detail are top shelf. Spindrift Inn is at 652 Cannery Row, Monterey, California, 93940.

(800) 841-1879. www.spindriftinn.com

SOURCE Spindrift Inn