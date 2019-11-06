Spindrift® Now Available In Publix, Continues Expansion In The Southeast

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spindrift ® , the first sparkling water made with real squeezed fruit, announces an expanded presence in the Southeast region of the United States through a new partnership with Publix, a leading food retailer. More than 1,100 Publix grocery stores across seven states will now carry Spindrift in four flavors: Raspberry Lime, Grapefruit, Lime and Lemon.

"Our partnership with Publix marks an important milestone for Spindrift because it significantly grows our footprint and makes it possible for more families than ever to enjoy our product," said Chad Palma, SVP Sales at Spindrift. "We are proud to partner with such a well-respected retailer that shares our relentless pursuit of real, high-quality ingredients."

Spindrift is available in Publix stores across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, as well as online at www.spindriftfresh.com.

About Spindrift:

Spindrift is the first sparkling water made with real ingredients: just filtered sparkling water and fruit from family farms – yup, that's it. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free from added sweeteners or natural flavors, made with fruit that is picked from family farms and then squeezed within a few days from harvest. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water. Varieties include: Lime, Cranberry Raspberry, Half & Half, Strawberry, Orange-Mango, Grapefruit, Blackberry, Cucumber, Lemon, and Raspberry-Lime. Spindrift is available at various grocery retailers and café-style restaurants nationwide , including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, Publix and online at Amazon .com and www.shop.spindriftfresh.com . Spindrift was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. Since 2011, the company has supported a targeted set of farming and environmental oriented not-for-profits through their membership in 1% For the Planet. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

For more information, visit www.spindriftfresh.com .

About Publix:

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 200,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. Currently, Publix has 1,213 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. The company has been named one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for in America for 21 consecutive years, and ranked No. 1 on Fortune's inaugural "Best Big Companies" list. In addition, Publix's dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business.

For more information, visit the company's website, corporate.publix.com.

