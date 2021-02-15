Spindrift® Reimagines Lemonade as an Unsweetened Sparkling Water

"We're excited to introduce our newest flavor innovations to lemonade lovers and all of our loyal Drifters, who continue inspire our real-fruit sparkling water vision," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. "Lemonade is a classic beverage enjoyed by all. But with concerns about health and diet at an all-time high, we challenged ourselves to reimagine what this traditionally sugary drink could taste like with a Spindrift spin—real ingredients, uncompromised taste and legible calories. Each Lemonade flavor has a distinct and unforgettable flavor profile that will blow people away and make them do a doubletake on the sugar content."

In addition to the right combination of real fruit, which Spindrift takes considerable time to get just right, the sugar content in the new lemonade lineup is nearly nonexistent. With just 0-1g of sugar in each can, the bold flavors of lime and lemon truly shine. The result is a new category of lemonade: unsweetened, sparkling with real ingredients and just 3-10 calories per can.

This is the first time that Spindrift, in its 10-year history, has introduced three flavors at once with a new line of sparkling water. The flavors include:

Lemon Limeade – Started with lemon, added a splash of lime and lightly carbonated for a deliciously healthy alternative to sugary beverages.

Pink Lemonade – with crushed cherries and raspberries, for a touch of sweetness. It's Lemonade – but Pink.

Strawberry Lemonade – We started with Lemon and Lime and threw ripe, juicy strawberries into the mix. Together this trio makes for an unforgettable taste you'll keep coming back to.

"We've seen huge growth over the past decade; and this year, we're coming out strong with flavor introductions and pushing the envelope on our real ingredient and sparkling water innovations that will 'wow' our community and tempt anyone who hasn't yet discovered the unmistakable delicious taste of sparkling water made with real fruit to try it. This will be the first of two incredible innovations that fans of Spindrift have to look forward to this year," Creelman added.

Spindrift Lemonade will be shared with the Spindrift Community first. Fans who've signed up to be a part of the Drifter Community by February 22nd will receive an email with a promocode for a chance to redeem a drinkspindrift.com exclusive, Lemonade 6 pack. Spindrift Lemonade will be available in March at Target stores nationwide and through DrinkSpindrift.com. For exciting news and offers on Spindrift's latest innovation, visit DrinkSpindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram.

About Spindrift

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift® celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. Spindrift® works with family farms to source the best fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name. Varieties include: Pineapple, Lime, Blackberry, Cranberry Raspberry, Cucumber, Half Tea & Half Lemon, Grapefruit, Lemon, Orange Mango, Strawberry, and Raspberry Lime. Spindrift® sparkling water is available nationwide at grocery retailers and café-style restaurants, including Trader Joe's, Whole Foods Market, Starbucks, Kroger, Target, and online at Amazon and shop.drinkspindrift.com. Spindrift® was ranked #385 on Inc. Magazine's 2017 list of fastest-growing companies. The company donates to environmental not-for-profits through their membership to 1% For the Planet. Spindrift® is headquartered in Newton, MA. Want to be the first to hear about flavor launches, exclusive discounts and the latest news? Join the Drifter community at drinkspindrift.com and follow @drinkspindrift on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

