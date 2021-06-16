Spindrift Spiked Wants You to Have the Perfect Summer

"Summer 2021 feels like a celebration - people are coming together to have adventures again. The energy and excitement is palpable and we want to be there for those celebratory moments with our Drifter community," said Bill Creelman, founder and CEO of Spindrift. "This is why we created Spindrift Spiked – real, clean ingredients and delicious taste – to be the perfect companion for enjoying all the activities that build incredible memories with people you care about. However you choose to celebrate summer, these experiences will reestablish real, lasting connections."

The 10 curated "Perfect Days" provide the winners with everything you need to create a perfect: dinner party, movie night, camping adventure, pool day or a beach day, game night, backyard BBQ, or golf day. Every experience features real ingredients: products hand-selected by Spindrift to capture the authentic, premium lifestyle that Spindrift Spiked embodies. Your Perfect Day includes products from brands Oliver James, UASHMAMA, W&P Design, Leeway Home, Bearaby, Five Marys Farm, The Deep, Trek Light Gear, Mark & Graham, Jaxx Living, HatAttack, Parachute, Lady & Larder, Nodpod and many more.

And to make this incredible summer complete, later this summer, Spindrift Spiked will unveil its Ultimate Weekend Getaway, giving Drifters the chance to win a trip to Nantucket, Massachusetts or Laguna Beach, California. There, Drifters will enjoy an exciting weekend on the coast, fully immersed in the lifestyles of the beautiful destinations where Spindrift Spiked is now available.

The Drink of Summer 2021

Spindrift Spiked is sparkling water, alcohol from cane sugar and real squeezed fruit—that's it. Made with a superior, clean-tasting alcoholic base with only 82 to 95 calories per can, Spindrift Spiked is perfect for vibrant, full-of-life moments when 4% ABV feels just right. Spindrift Spiked is available in 12 fl oz cans in four delicious flavors: Mango, Lime, Pineapple, and Half & Half.

Spindrift Sponsorships Kick Off Today

For more information on Spindrift's plans to give you the perfect summer day, including news when the Spiked Ultimate Weekend Getaway goes live, visit and sign up for the email list at: www.spindriftspiked.com and follow @spindriftspiked on Instagram and Twitter .

Spindrift® is the first sparkling water made with real, squeezed fruit. Founded in 2010, Spindrift celebrates simplicity, transparency, and the superior taste that only real ingredients can deliver. All products are free of added sweeteners or natural flavors, and only consist of water, just the right amount of bubbles, and real squeezed fruit – yup, that's it. Spindrift works with family farms to source the best-tasting fruit to make the fresh juices and rich purees they use. The result is light, bright, and flavor-rich sparkling water that tastes just like the fruit in its name.

