SPINS Selected As Multi-Year, Principal Data Partner For Beyond Meat®

CHICAGO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS®, the leading provider of wellness-focused data and technology today announced that Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, has chosen SPINS to be its multi-year primary data partner.

As part of the agreement, SPINS will deliver comprehensive market, retailer and consumer insights to Beyond Meat®, including market visibility into Conventional, Natural and Alternative markets. SPINS also expects to work with Beyond Meat to uncover innovation opportunities through SPINS unmatched attribution capabilities. Combined, these assets are expected to provide unique insight into market performance and future innovation.

"We are excited that Beyond Meat has selected SPINS to be their data partner as they continue to innovate and transform the industry," said Tony Olson, Owner and CEO of SPINS. "The partnership is a natural fit as SPINS and Beyond Meat are both on the same mission path to transform our food system – one through increased access to natural products and the other through plant-based eating."

According to SPINS data, over the last year, the natural products industry has generated $61.9 billion in sales (up 5.6% year over year and outpacing the growth of total products at 2.0%). U.S. retail sales of plant-based foods grew 12.5% annually over the past 2 years, bringing the total plant-based market value to $3.8 billion.

About SPINS

SPINS is a wellness-focused data technology company and advocate for the Natural and Specialty Products Industry. For the last 20 years, SPINS has been committed to laying the foundation for the next generation of growth, providing dynamic data, actionable insights, and digital activation solutions that contribute to a heathier and more vibrant America. Learn more at www.spins.com.

