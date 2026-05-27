SPIRE Academy Names adidas Official Athletic Partner

Multi-year, full-campus agreement unifies varsity athletics under adidas

GENEVA AND HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - SPIRE Academy today announced a multi-year partnership with adidas, naming the global brand as the official apparel partner of the institution across campus beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. The agreement spans SPIRE's varsity programs, including basketball, soccer, track and field, and the academy's full slate of competitive sports, with adidas outfitting student-athletes, coaches, and staff across competition, training, travel, and campus life.

Drew Green, named Chairman last week, was instrumental in bringing the partnership together. His arrival has accelerated the conversations SPIRE is now having with brands, partners, and athletes who shape the top of the sport.

"adidas does not partner casually," said Drew Green, Chairman of SPIRE Academy. "Having them across our campus, on our athletes, and in our camps is a signal to families and the industry about what SPIRE is becoming. This is part of building something the sport hasn't seen before."

Basketball sits at the center of the partnership. The men's national program, led by Head Coach and Director of Basketball Kevin Boyle, anchors a full campus adidas presence that signals SPIRE's intent to compete with the most recognized basketball development programs in the country and abroad. In his first year at SPIRE, Boyle put the program on the national map, finishing the season ranked No. 4 in the country. He is one of the most accomplished coaches in high school basketball history, with multiple No. 1 NBA Draft picks, more than 150 Division I players, and eight national championships to his name.

Beginning this season, his program will compete in adidas for the first time, marking a full alignment between one of the most decorated coaches in American basketball and one of the most recognized brands in the sport.

"The best players in the world want to be seen by the world," said Boyle. "This news gives our players a global stage, international competition, and the backing of one of the most recognized brands in basketball. That is the level we are recruiting to and the level we are coaching to."

The partnership extends across every SPIRE varsity program, and nowhere is that more significant than in soccer. SPIRE FC operates as both a school and club model under one roof, giving student-athletes year-round development, exposure, and competition under the same coaches, same standards, and same long-term plan. The adidas partnership runs through every level of that program, from daily training to international competition.

"The players we recruit are choosing between SPIRE and top-level development environments around the world," said Sean Lane, SPIRE's Director of Soccer. "What sets us apart is that we are running a school and a club together, with the same coaches, same standards, and same long-term plan for every player. When adidas is on your kit at every level of that, the conversation changes. These athletes grew up watching the Champions League, the World Cup, and the Premier League. This partnership puts SPIRE in a different category for the players we want to attract."

The expectations families bring to elite development have outpaced what traditional high school sports can deliver. Academics, performance science, residential life, and national and international competition now sit alongside on-field development as part of what an institution is expected to provide. adidas joins a growing group of global brands, investors, and athletes choosing to back what SPIRE is building.

Admissions for the 2026-27 boarding school year are open, with information available at [email protected]. For more information about SPIRE Academy, visit spireacademy.com.

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is a premier multisport boarding school and elite athlete development institution located in Geneva, Ohio. Spanning more than 800 acres with over 850,000 square feet of indoor space, SPIRE integrates accredited academics, elite coaching, performance science, residential life, and national and international competition. This past year, SPIRE signed a $6 million, five-year partnership with Vensure Employer Solutions, one of the largest corporate partnerships in youth sports history. The men's basketball program reached No. 1 in the national rankings and finished No. 4 in its first season under Kevin Boyle, women's basketball finished as national runner-up, and senior student-athletes earned collegiate scholarships across basketball, soccer, track and field, swimming, and wrestling.

For more information, visit spireacademy.com.

SOURCE SPIRE Academy