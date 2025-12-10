Spirit Airlines Celebrates 20 Years in Punta Cana with Special Deals Connecting Travelers to Paradise

Punta Cana (PUJ) travelers can enjoy anniversary fares and earn up to 1,500 Free Spirit® bonus points

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines is marking two decades of high-value service to the Dominican Republic's top tourist destination today. Punta Cana (PUJ) travelers can now take advantage of Spirit's limited-time anniversary fares starting at $107* one way, including taxes and fees, and enjoy an even greater value on their flights. The anniversary fare must be booked Dec. 10 through Dec. 21, 2025, for travel Jan. 13 through March 4, 2026.

"We first landed in Punta Cana 20 years ago and have delivered a great value for travel between the Caribbean island and the United States ever since," said Andrea Lusso, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Punta Cana's warm hospitality and beautiful beaches have been a long-time hot spot in our network, and we're thankful to our airport partners in the Dominican Republic for their continued support over the years."

Spirit launched its Punta Cana service in 2005 and currently offers nonstop service from Fort Lauderdale (FLL). The airline will increase service between FLL and PUJ to daily from Dec. 18, 2025, through Jan. 12, 2026, just in time for the holiday travel season.

Spirit Airlines Punta Cana (PUJ) Service Route Frequency Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 5 - 7x Weekly

Additionally, the Free Spirit loyalty program is celebrating the anniversary by offering members 1,500 bonus points on round-trip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Punta Cana.** The Free Spirit loyalty program is free to join, and travelers who sign up for the loyalty program will receive 500 additional bonus points. Travel must be booked by Dec. 17, 2025, and flown by Jan. 15, 2026. To get a full overview of the Free Spirit program and the benefits of Free Spirit Status or to sign up for free, visit: spirit.com/free-spirit.

Travelers looking to save on their entire Dominican Republic journey can receive up to 30 percent off when they bundle their flight and hotel with Spirit Vacations. Known for its beautiful resorts and white sandy beaches, Punta Cana attracts visitors to its island paradise year-round.

*One-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking from Dec. 10, 2025, through Dec. 21, 2025, and travel from Jan. 13, 2026, through March 4, 2026. Blackout dates: Jan 19, 2026; and Feb 12. 2026, through Feb. 17, 2026. Subject to availability.

**To qualify for the Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) Free Spirit® 1,500 (roundtrip) or 750 (one-way) bonus points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a revenue trip originating from/to FLL/PUJ on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 17, 2025, for travel between Dec. 10, 2025, and Jan. 15, 2026. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (PUJ) Free Spirit® bonus points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Points Pooling, Points + Cash, complimentary upgrades, and reward travel do not qualify for this promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply and can be found at spirit.com/freespirit.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines