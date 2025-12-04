Spirit Airlines Makes Grand Entrance in Grand Cayman with New, Nonstop Flights from Fort Lauderdale

South Florida's hometown airline adds another new destination to its international network

Free Spirit® members can earn up to 1,500 bonus points* on their Grand Cayman getaway

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines' bright yellow planes are soaring over the stunning shores of the Cayman Islands with the launch of new, nonstop service to Owen Roberts International Airport (GCM) in Grand Cayman. Today, the airline is celebrating its inaugural flights between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) and GCM, adding affordable access to the Cayman Islands and reinforcing Spirit's position as the leading carrier for nonstop flights to the Caribbean and Latin America from Fort Lauderdale. Flights to Grand Cayman will operate three times per week on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

"Grand Cayman's natural beauty and world-class hospitality make it a great addition to our route map, and we're excited to bring our affordable fares and elevated Guest experience to one of the Caribbean's most iconic island destinations," said Andrea Lusso, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We're proud to add yet another destination from Fort Lauderdale and give our Guests a new, high-value way to discover this tropical paradise."

The addition of Grand Cayman grows Spirit's service at FLL to 24 international destinations, the most served by any carrier. Travelers from nearly two dozen cities, including New York (LGA/EWR), Detroit (DTW), Chicago (ORD) and Boston (BOS), can get away to the Cayman Islands via convenient one-stop connections in Fort Lauderdale, the airline's gateway to Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The Cayman Islands Airports Authority is delighted to welcome Spirit Airlines' inaugural flight from Fort Lauderdale to Grand Cayman," said Albert Anderson, CEO of the Cayman Islands Airports Authority. "This new service enhances connectivity to one of our key U.S. gateways and reflects the growing confidence in the Cayman Islands as a premier tourism and business destination. We look forward to a strong partnership with Spirit Airlines as we continue to expand travel opportunities and deliver exceptional airport experiences for all visitors."

"Today we are pleased to celebrate the arrival of Spirit Airlines' inaugural flight from Fort Lauderdale and welcome the additional one-stop connectivity that this service offers to visitors from the United States, and South Florida in particular," said the Hon. Gary Rutty, Acting Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development. "As well as expanding our Islands airlift capacity for inbound travelers, this new route also provides increased travel options and greater convenience for our local community. We look forward to welcoming all travelers across the Spirit network with the warmth, friendliness and Caymankind hospitality for which the Cayman Islands are so well known."

Free Spirit® Bonus Points Promotion

Spirit is celebrating the launch of its service to the Cayman Islands with a Free Spirit loyalty program promotion* where members can earn 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Grand Cayman (GCM). Travel must be booked by Dec. 11, 2025, and flown by Jan. 4, 2026. The Free Spirit loyalty program is free to join and the fastest way to earn rewards and status.

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

Guests traveling to and from Grand Cayman (GCM) can enjoy Spirit's three travel options, which offer an enhanced travel experience at a great value and empower Guests to choose how they want to fly:

Spirit First provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

provides enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, a carry-on and first checked bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Check-In and Boarding, reserved overhead bin space, complimentary snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Premium Economy allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space.

allows Guests to stretch out with more space in a Premium Seat with extra legroom or a blocked middle seat and includes one carry-on bag, no change or cancel fees, Priority Boarding and reserved overhead bin space. Value maximizes affordability and flexibility with the option for travelers to select only the extras they need. Seat selection, one carry-on bag, checked bags and other options can be purchased separately.

Recognition

Spirit was named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub. Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier. USA Today included Spirit in its 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Frequent Flier Program and Best Airline Credit Card. Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*To qualify for the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM) Free Spirit® 1,500 (roundtrip) or 750 (one-way) bonus points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a revenue trip originating from/to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM), on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 11, 2025, for travel between Dec. 4, 2025, and Jan. 4, 2026. Free Spirit® bonus points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (GCM) Free Spirit® bonus points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Points Pooling, Points + Cash, complimentary upgrades and reward travel do not qualify for this promotion. Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply and can be found at spirit.com/freespirit.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

