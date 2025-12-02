Spirit Airlines Soars into Travel Tuesday with 60% Off Base Fares

Guests can use code 60PCT to score Travel Tuesday deals and view other offers here

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines is helping travelers unwrap even more savings this holiday season with a special deal for Travel Tuesday. The airline is offering 60 percent off base fares* with code 60PCT for flights booked on Dec. 2, 2025. The offer is valid for travel between Dec. 9, 2025, and March 4, 2026, only on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights are available for booking this holiday season and into the new year on spirit.com.

"We know travelers are looking for major savings this Travel Tuesday so we're doing what we do best and delivering exceptional value to our Guests," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. "With 60 percent off base fares, travelers can splurge more at their destinations while enjoying the reliability and enhanced travel options Spirit offers."

Spirit Guests can take advantage of this special flight deal to new and exciting destinations across the carrier's network including its recent additions of Belize City (BZE), Grand Cayman (GCM), Key West (EYW) and Savannah (SAV). Plus, with Spirit offering more premium seats this holiday season than ever before, travelers can fly in style to their vacation and enjoy an elevated experience with the airline's Spirit First and Premium Economy travel options.

Recognition

Spirit was named Best Airline Overall for 2025 and earned top recognition for safety and affordability for the second consecutive year by WalletHub. Spirit was also recognized by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as a 2025 Four Star Low Cost Carrier. USA Today included Spirit in its 2025 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Frequent Flier Program and Best Airline Credit Card. Spirit also received the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

*All fares must be booked on spirit.com between 12:01 AM ET on Dec. 2, 2025, and 11:59 PM ET on Dec. 2, 2025, for travel on the dates as specified by individual market and by market direction on nonstop flights only. 7-day advanced purchase required. Fares valid for travel: Dec. 9, 2025, through March 4, 2026 (Tue/Wed/Sat travel only). Blackout dates are Dec. 17, 2025, through Jan. 5, 2026, and on Feb. 17, 2026. Percent discount will be applied to the base fare only, regardless of travel option selected. Additional charges may apply for Premium Economy or Spirit First travel options. Coupon only applies to the flight portion of a vacation package. Once the promotional code is entered, fares displayed will automatically reflect a promotional discount of 60% off. The coupon code does not apply to H, B or Y class fares, which are our highest fares and may be the only fares available on certain dates or flights. Please note that the value of the coupon does not apply to the Passenger Usage Charge (up to $27.99 per segment), which is included in the 'Base Fare'. This promotion is only available at spirit.com and customers must enter the promotional code 60PCT to receive this offer. This offer cannot be combined with other promotional code offers and is not valid on the travel agency website. Lower fares generally available at the airport and are subject to availability. Other restrictions and conditions may apply. See offer page for complete terms and conditions: spirit.com/en/traveldeal-20251202-pct

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

