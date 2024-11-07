Spirit Airlines Celebrates 20 Years in the Dominican Republic with Savings that Soar

Travelers in the Dominican Republic can enjoy limited-time anniversary fares starting at $129* one way

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating two decades of soaring between the Dominican Republic and the United States this November with limited-time anniversary fares and a Free Spirit® loyalty program promotion. Spirit first launched service in Santo Domingo (SDQ) in 2004 and has expanded service to include Punta Cana (PUJ) and Santiago de los Caballeros (STI). In honor of the 20-year milestone, the airline is offering Guests one-way flights from the D.R. to the U.S. starting at $129 one way, inclusive of all taxes and fees.*

"Our Dominican Republic Guests have truly embraced Spirit's high-value service over the last two decades, and we're excited to now offer them an enhanced experience and new travel options," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We serve more Dominican destinations than any other Caribbean country in our network and are proud to celebrate two decades of connecting family, friends, and visitors to the D.R."

The airline is also offering Free Spirit® members 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Santiago (STI), Santo Domingo (SDQ), and Punta Cana (PUJ). To earn even more bonus points, Guests can book Spirit's new premium travel options, Go Big and Go Comfy, and earn double the points for a limited time.**

Additionally, the Spirit Charitable Foundation commemorated the carrier's 20th anniversary in the Dominican Republic with a $10,000 donation to Project HOPE, a nonprofit that works to improve maternal and child health in the Dominican Republic by training thousands of local health workers and providing direct medical support in hospitals and clinics.

Spirit also makes it easier and more affordable for travelers to enjoy a vacation in the Dominican Republic with Spirit Vacations, which allows Guests to bundle flights, rental cars, and hotels, and save up to 30 percent on their vacation to the popular Caribbean destination.***

Dominican Republic Service

Route Frequency Anniversary Fare

Santiago (STI) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) 3x Weekly $159* one way

Santo Domingo (SDQ) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily $149* one way

Punta Cana (PUJ) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily $129* one way

Punta Cana (PUJ) – Philadelphia (PHL) Daily $199* one way



The milestone anniversary follows Spirit's recent Guest experience transformation, which introduced new benefits like no change or cancel fees on all travel options, an increased checked bag weight allowance to 50 pounds, and four new travel options ranging from premium to economical.

Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Go Comfy to choose an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service.

to choose an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service. Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag.

to get a standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag. Go to keep it simple with the greatest affordability. Standard seat selection, a checked bag and other options can be purchased separately.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

