Spirit Airlines' Guests Take to the Skies for Thanksgiving Travel

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines delivered a strong performance to kick off the busy holiday travel season, connecting Guests with family and friends across more than 5,200 flights during Thanksgiving week. Spirit poured the gravy on top by significantly boosting its net promoter score in November 2024 compared to November 2023.

"We know it's important for travelers to get where they're going, especially during the holidays, and we're grateful to our Guests for trusting us to connect them with family and friends this Thanksgiving," said John Bendoraitis, Spirit Airlines Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "A special thank you to our Spirit Family for their hard work and dedication that makes everything we do for our Guests possible. We look forward to welcoming travelers back onboard for their upcoming adventures in December and 2025."

Summary of Spirit's Performance Results

Thanksgiving Week 2024 (Nov. 25 – Dec. 1, 2024)

Operated more than 5,200 domestic and international flights.

domestic and international flights. Delivered a completion factor of 99.9% .

. Achieved 11 percentage point increase in flights arriving within 14 minutes of scheduled arrival time, which is the standard "A14" industry metric, compared to Thanksgiving week 2023.

in flights arriving within 14 minutes of scheduled arrival time, which is the standard "A14" industry metric, compared to Thanksgiving week 2023. Top routes based on frequency: Atlanta (ATL) / Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Las Vegas (LAS) / San Diego (SAN) Las Vegas (LAS) / Los Angeles (LAX) Detroit (DTW) / New York-LaGuardia (LGA) Las Vegas (LAS) / San Jose (SJC)



November 2024

More than doubled Spirit's net promoter score , a metric used to measure Guest satisfaction , in November 2024 compared to November 2023 .

, a metric used to measure , in compared to . Ranked fourth among U.S. carriers for on-time performance in November 2024 .

Results are based on Spirit's data compared to major and regional U.S. airlines. Official monthly performance results are published in the Department of Transportation's Air Travel Consumer Reports.

Spirit's Transformed Guest Experience

Guests traveling this holiday season will enjoy Spirit's recent transformation and new travel options, which offer greater value and an even friendlier, more comfortable experience.

Four new travel options ranging from premium to economical to meet the needs of all travelers.

Industry-leading flexibility with no change or cancel fees for all Guests.

Increased checked bag weight allowance to 50 pounds.

Recognition

The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) named Spirit a Four Star Low Cost Carrier for 2025. Spirit was also recognized by WalletHub for affordability and safety in 2024. Additionally, the carrier was recognized for safety with the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technician Diamond Award of Excellence for the sixth consecutive year.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation . Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com .

