Spirit Airlines Launches its Inaugural Alabama Service and Birmingham's Only Nonstop Flight to Fort Lauderdale

Travelers can enjoy limited-time fares starting at $49 one-way and a Free Spirit® bonus points promotion

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is celebrating its new Alabama service today, following the Oct. 10 launch of its daily, nonstop service from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (BHM) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Spirit's introduction of the only nonstop flight from Birmingham to Fort Lauderdale provides affordable options for travelers who want to visit the Sunshine State or take advantage of one-stop connections to more than two dozen destinations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.

"The launch of our inaugural service in Alabama is a game-changing opportunity for Birmingham travelers looking for low-fare, nonstop flights to South Florida," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "Our Magic City Guests will enjoy Spirit's newly enhanced experience on their journey to the famous beaches of Fort Lauderdale, with new travel options ranging from our economical Go and Go Savvy to our premium Go Comfy and Go Big."

The airline is commemorating the launch of its Birmingham service with limited-time fares starting as low as $49* one-way to and from BHM. Additionally, members of the Free Spirit® loyalty program can earn 1,500 bonus points on roundtrip flights and 750 bonus points on one-way flights to and from Birmingham (BHM).** Travel must be booked by Oct. 20, 2024, and flown by Nov. 30, 2024.

Spirit Airlines Birmingham (BHM) Service: Destination: Flight Frequency: Inaugural Fare: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily $49* one way

"This is a great time to invest in Birmingham," said Ashby Pate, Board Chair of the Birmingham Airport Authority. "Passenger traffic is growing, and we know that our customers want more choice when they travel. We hope this low-fare option to Fort Lauderdale will be the first of many nonstops offered by Spirit Airlines at BHM."

Spirit's Newly Transformed Guest Experience

Birmingham Guests can benefit from a more seamless travel experience with Spirit's new boarding process featuring five groups that aim to reduce boarding time and enhance operational performance. Travelers can also enjoy the airline's four new travel options, which all include the flexibility of no change or cancel fees.

Go Big to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi.

to get enhanced comfort with a Big Front Seat®, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority check-in and boarding, snacks and drinks, including alcoholic beverages, and streaming access to fast Wi-Fi. Go Comfy to choose an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service.

to choose an aisle or window seat with a guaranteed blocked middle seat, one checked and one carry-on bag, priority boarding, a snack and non-alcoholic beverage during each service. Go Savvy to get a standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag.

to get a standard seat selection and a choice of one checked or one carry-on bag. Go to keep it simple with the greatest affordability. Standard seat selection, a checked bag and other options can be purchased separately.

For a limited-time, Free Spirit® members that choose to Go Big or Go Comfy will earn double points when they book and complete travel.*** To learn more about Spirit's transformed Guest experience, visit spirit.com/s/info.

* BHM/FLL and FLL/BHM one-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking on Oct. 15, 2024 – Oct. 31, 2024, and for travel Nov. 6, 2024 – Dec. 11, 2024, Friday and Sunday travel is excluded, and subject to availability.

** To qualify for the Birmingham Inaugural Free Spirit® 1,500 (roundtrip) or 750 (one-way) Bonus Points promotion you must (i) be a Free Spirit® member; (ii) book travel on a Qualifying Flight Segment. A "Qualifying Flight Segment" is a revenue trip originating from/to BHM on a flight operated by Spirit Airlines and booked by 11:59 PM ET on Oct. 20, 2024, with travel completed by Nov. 30, 2024. Free Spirit® Bonus Points will be automatically added to your account after completing a Qualifying Flight Segment. Bonus points earned through the Birmingham Inaugural Free Spirit® Bonus Points promotion would offer standard Status Qualification Points (SQPs). Offer is subject to change without notice. Other restrictions and conditions may apply and can be found at spirit.com/free-spirit.

*** To qualify for this special offer, Guests must book by Dec. 31, 2024, and complete travel by Dec. 31, 2025. Bonus points will post to the Free Spirit member's account on or before the 15th day of the following month of flight completion. Additional restrictions and conditions apply.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

SOURCE Spirit Airlines