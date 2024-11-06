Spirit Airlines Raises $1.2M+ at Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefitting Nonprofit Organizations

Spirit Charitable Foundation hosts seventh annual Spirit Open with more than 200 participants

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation's seventh annual Spirit Open was in full swing earlier this week, raising more than $1.2 million for nonprofit organizations throughout Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) network. The Foundation hosted the annual charity event with more than 200 participants whose generosity helps advance its mission and the meaningful work of its nonprofit partners.

The 2024 event was presented by NextGen Aero, with Airbus, Bank of America, Perimeter Global Logistics, Pratt & Whitney and Tombras as Partner Sponsors. Participants teed off for the signature philanthropic golf tournament at the Deer Creek Golf Club in Deerfield Beach, Florida, followed by an evening of networking at the Fairway Festivities reception. Spirit Team Members, business partners and community leaders gathered to enjoy music, food and drinks, a silent auction and the recognition awards presentation.

"We're deeply grateful to all of our donors, vendors and participants for their generous support of our seventh annual Spirit Open to further our mission of inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work," said Linde Grindle, President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation and Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer for Spirit Airlines. "The Foundation believes that change starts by giving back, and this year's fundraising achievements will help us partner with more nonprofit organizations and expand our impact across Spirit's network."

The Foundation invests 100 percent of funds raised in organizations that have a meaningful impact on the lives of Children and Families, Service Members and the Environment across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The following nonprofit organizations are confirmed to receive support from the Spirit Charitable Foundation in 2024:

Organization: 

City: 

All Nations Community Outreach

Atlanta

Beyond4Kids

Orlando

Big Brothers Big Sisters of
Broward County

Fort Lauderdale

BRCAStrong

Fort Lauderdale

Bridging the Gap

Kansas City

Broward Children's Center

Fort Lauderdale

Crockett Foundation

Fort Lauderdale

Dania Beach Patch Garden

Fort Lauderdale

First Tee

Fort Lauderdale

Honor Flight South Florida

Fort Lauderdale

Houston Food Bank

Houston

Humane Society of Broward County

Fort Lauderdale

I Have A Dream Foundation

New York City

Jorge Pastore Foundation

Austin

La Fundación Doctor Chocolate

Armenia

Mad Arts Children's Program

Fort Lauderdale

Mad Arts Veterans Program

Fort Lauderdale

Mano Amiga

Bogotá

National Kappa League

Philadelphia

National Women's Shelter

Miami

NSU Art Museum

Fort Lauderdale

Ocean Blue Project

Richmond

Pediatric Orthopedic Project

Santiago

Project HOPE

Santo Domingo

Rebuilding Warriors

Houston

The Breds Foundation

Kingston

TreePeople

Los Angeles

World Bicycle Relief

Medellín

About Spirit Airlines
Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

