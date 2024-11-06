Spirit Airlines Raises $1.2M+ at Annual Charity Golf Tournament Benefitting Nonprofit Organizations

Spirit Charitable Foundation hosts seventh annual Spirit Open with more than 200 participants

Event photos are available for download here

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation's seventh annual Spirit Open was in full swing earlier this week, raising more than $1.2 million for nonprofit organizations throughout Spirit Airlines' (NYSE: SAVE) network. The Foundation hosted the annual charity event with more than 200 participants whose generosity helps advance its mission and the meaningful work of its nonprofit partners.

The 2024 event was presented by NextGen Aero, with Airbus, Bank of America, Perimeter Global Logistics, Pratt & Whitney and Tombras as Partner Sponsors. Participants teed off for the signature philanthropic golf tournament at the Deer Creek Golf Club in Deerfield Beach, Florida, followed by an evening of networking at the Fairway Festivities reception. Spirit Team Members, business partners and community leaders gathered to enjoy music, food and drinks, a silent auction and the recognition awards presentation.

"We're deeply grateful to all of our donors, vendors and participants for their generous support of our seventh annual Spirit Open to further our mission of inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work," said Linde Grindle, President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation and Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer for Spirit Airlines. "The Foundation believes that change starts by giving back, and this year's fundraising achievements will help us partner with more nonprofit organizations and expand our impact across Spirit's network."

The Foundation invests 100 percent of funds raised in organizations that have a meaningful impact on the lives of Children and Families, Service Members and the Environment across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. The following nonprofit organizations are confirmed to receive support from the Spirit Charitable Foundation in 2024:

Organization: City: All Nations Community Outreach Atlanta Beyond4Kids Orlando Big Brothers Big Sisters of

Broward County Fort Lauderdale BRCAStrong Fort Lauderdale Bridging the Gap Kansas City Broward Children's Center Fort Lauderdale Crockett Foundation Fort Lauderdale Dania Beach Patch Garden Fort Lauderdale First Tee Fort Lauderdale Honor Flight South Florida Fort Lauderdale Houston Food Bank Houston Humane Society of Broward County Fort Lauderdale I Have A Dream Foundation New York City Jorge Pastore Foundation Austin La Fundación Doctor Chocolate Armenia Mad Arts Children's Program Fort Lauderdale Mad Arts Veterans Program Fort Lauderdale Mano Amiga Bogotá National Kappa League Philadelphia National Women's Shelter Miami NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Ocean Blue Project Richmond Pediatric Orthopedic Project Santiago Project HOPE Santo Domingo Rebuilding Warriors Houston The Breds Foundation Kingston TreePeople Los Angeles World Bicycle Relief Medellín

