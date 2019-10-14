Spirit Airlines Selects TRAX eMobility Apps

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines has now joined the many TRAX customers going mobile. Their slogan of "Less Money. More Go" sums up why they believe eMobility Apps will help them. They will significantly increase efficiency and reduce transaction times for their fleet maintenance and aircraft turnarounds.

Spirit plans to launch the following Apps: QuickTurn, TaskControl, Line Control and EzStock. The apps are designed to provide real-time information and real-time transactions, allowing users to work from anywhere and automatically synchronizing when in WiFi or cellular range. By exploiting the potential of a system that is fully integrated with its Trax Maintenance and Engineering system, Spirit expects to increase its productivity and at the same time will decrease maintenance costs.

About Spirit Airlines: An American ultra-low-cost carrier headquartered in Miramar, Florida, it is the seventh largest commercial airline in the United States. Spirit operates scheduled flights throughout the United States and in the Caribbean and Latin America with over 75 destinations. Spirit's fleet includes 138 Airbus aircraft with an additional 55 on order.

About TRAX

TRAX provides comprehensive software solutions designed to cater to all aspect of aircraft maintenance management. With over 185 customers, TRAX is the best-of-breed global provider of aviation maintenance mobile and cloud products in the market today. TRAX products support digital signatures, paperless Workpacks and manuals, RFID-capability for logistics, Biometric security, offline capability for mobile apps, web-based applications and the ability for users to work anywhere with easy access to real-time information.

SOURCE TRAX