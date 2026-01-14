Trax expands Air Atlanta Icelandic relationship with eMobility suite and cloud hosting

MIAMI, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax, the preeminent aviation maintenance enterprise resource planning system and provider of integrated role-based mobile apps, signed a multi-year contract expansion with Air Atlanta Icelandic. A Trax customer for more than 25 years, Air Atlanta Icelandic upgraded to Trax's eMRO platform in 2024. Today, it was announced that Air Atlanta Icelandic will add Trax's eMobility and cloud hosting solutions to further streamline maintenance, improve efficiency, and enhance compliance.

Air Atlanta Icelandic's deployment of additional Trax solutions will empower mechanics to manage defects digitally, enable line controllers to coordinate aircraft turnaround more effectively, and transition the airline to electronic task card execution for maintenance workflows. Pilots will benefit from a fully electronic logbook while technical teams gain mobile access to manuals and documentation, reducing paper dependency and ensuring real-time accuracy. Hosting all applications in Trax's cloud will provide Air Atlanta Icelandic greater scalability, security, and reliability while reducing the airline's infrastructure overhead.

"Trax has supported Air Atlanta Icelandic for decades and is excited to be at the center of their strategic transformation," said Omar Santos, Trax's Vice President of Global Services and Support. "Their deployment of eMobility and cloud hosting is a prime example of how an expanded suite of Trax solutions can enable customers to further boost productivity, enhance safety, and deliver a more agile operational model."

"eMobility enables our maintenance and operations teams to work more efficiently, with real-time access to data wherever it's needed," said Gnupur Halldorsson, Air Atlanta's Director of IT. "Combined with Trax's cloud hosting, this gives us a future-proof platform that supports both day-to-day operations and long-term innovation."

About Trax

For over 25 years, Trax has powered the digital transformation of airlines, MROs, and cargo operators worldwide. A pioneer in aviation maintenance software and a wholly owned subsidiary of AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), Trax's scalable, innovative suite adds agility and drives efficiencies by automating and modernizing maintenance operations. For more information, visit https://trax.aero/.

About Air Atlanta Icelandic

Air Atlanta Icelandic was established in 1986, initially operating Boeing 707s for charter projects. Today, the Air Atlanta brand comprises two sister airlines: Air Atlanta Icelandic, headquartered in Iceland, and Air Atlanta Europe, founded in 2021 in Malta.

