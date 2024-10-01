Spirit Airlines Unveils its First-Ever PiNK Uniform Collection in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Images of the special-edition PiNK Uniform Collection are available for download here

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is turning the skies pink this October with the debut of its special-edition uniform collection in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Spirit Team Members will don the new PiNK Collection, with a capital "NK" in honor of Spirit's airline code, throughout the month as part of the carrier's commitment to advance breast cancer awareness and raise funds for breast cancer research.

Spirit Airlines' new PiNK Uniform Collection

"The launch of Spirit's first-ever PiNK Collection is a significant milestone in our commitment to serving the communities where we live and work and advancing meaningful causes like breast cancer awareness and research," said Dana Shapir Alviene, Senior Vice President of Inflight and Airport Experience at Spirit Airlines. "Every opportunity to raise awareness makes a difference in the lives of so many of our Guests, Spirit Family Members, and communities. With the debut of our PiNK Collection this year, we're taking our support to the next level."

The PiNK Collection features pink accents on dresses, cardigans, long and short sleeve shirts, and pink accessories such as scarves, ties, socks, belts, and pins. The announcement of this new initiative was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from Spirit Team Members, leading to the special-edition uniforms selling out in under 24 hours. Additionally, with every purchase of the PiNK Collection's pin, polo and cardigan by the Spirit Family, the Spirit Charitable Foundation will make a donation to BRCAStrong, a South Florida nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the fight against breast cancer.

Spirit's commitment to breast cancer awareness extends beyond the new uniform collection and to the communities it serves. Spirit is a proud sponsor of the 2024 Miami International Airport (MIA) Runway 5K benefitting the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign. Additionally, through the Spirit Charitable Foundation, the airline continues its long-standing support for health organizations such as the Royal Dames of Cancer Research, Rumbaugh-Goodwin Institute for Cancer Research, Ronald McDonald House, Susan G. Komen, SknVue and Personal Ink.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is a leading low-fare carrier committed to delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its Fit Fleet®, one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the U.S. Spirit is committed to inspiring positive change in the communities it serves through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

