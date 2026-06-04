SPIRIT HACKS INTO SUMMERWEEN WITH LIMITED EDITION TERRIFIER COLLECTION

From Art the Clown Pool Floats to Terrifier Totes, Spirit's Officially-Licensed Collection Has Everything You Need to Make Your Summerween a Total Scream

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Right in time to slay the summer, Spirit, the nation's premier destination for all things horror, ushers in Summerween with the launch of its exclusive, limited-time Terrifier collection, available now while supplies last. This collaboration brings "summer vibes" to the visceral thrills of the cult franchise so fans have everything they need to host a Summerween celebration that's truly to die for.

Spirit Halloween

Art the Clown has haunted the streets of Miles County on Halloween and the holidays, and now Spirit is helping him take a stab at summer. This officially-licensed collaboration arrives as the "Summerween" movement, a mid-summer celebration of spooky culture, reaches a fever pitch with #summerween amassing over 34.7B views and counting. (Meltwater 2025)

"The horror fandom doesn't hibernate in the heat," said Lori Tesoro, Director of PR at Spirit. "By bringing Terrifier's Art the Clown into the summer, we're giving Halloween fans the year-round scares they demand".

SUMMERWEEN ESSENTIALS: EVERYTHING YOU NEED FOR A KILLER OUTING

The collection features killer essentials to turn any beach day into a sun-soaked slasher where guests won't know if they should grab a drink… or make a run for it.

Much like a character in a Terrifier film, these items won't be around for long. Shop the collection exclusively at SpiritHalloween.com beginning Thursday, June 4, 2026, while supplies last.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween is the largest Halloween retailer in North America. With over 1,500 seasonal locations expected to open in strip malls and centers across North America, Spirit is the one-stop destination for all things Halloween. For more than four decades, Spirit has created immersive and interactive experiences for shoppers, complete with a unique and vast assortment of costumes and accessories for infants, toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor and animatronics you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

SOURCE Spencer Gifts LLC and Spirit Halloween Superstores LLC