Spiritual Guide Releases New Book Offering Readers a Heart-Opening Journey Beyond Death

Beyond the fear of death lies an eternal truth: Readers are forever connected by love

BURLINGTON, Vt., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, death is wrapped in fear and uncertainty, often seen as a final ending, an empty silence beyond which nothing exists. This belief can shape how people grieve and struggle to find meaning in loss.

Seeking to comfort these fears, author and spiritual guide Maryanne Wood offers a compassionate perspective in her new book, "We Need a Voice: Connecting Across Realms: Messages from the Spirit World," revealing that death is not an ending, but a continuation of consciousness rooted in love, unity, and divine connection.

Book Cover

At its heart, Wood's writings explore communication from beyond through messages channeled during meditation from those who have crossed over, including revered spiritual figures such as Mother Mary, Buddha, Jesus, and other higher-dimensional beings—illuminating the enduring bond between humanity and spirit, offering insight into the eternal journey of the soul and humanity's shared spiritual heritage.

"There is no death, only a return to the love from which you were created," Wood said. "You are never separated from those you cherish, for love is the bridge between all worlds."

Wood invites readers to discover the love that transcends death and communication by embracing their spirituality. Through her personal experiences and channeling messages, she offers comfort to the grieving, inspiration for spiritual seekers, and the reminder that the soul is eternal.

"We are never alone; the love we have for others continues beyond the physical world," Wood said. "I hope my book may be a reminder to all of us that the soul is eternal because love continues beyond the physical realm."

"We Need a Voice: Connecting Across Realms: Messages from the Spirit World

By Maryanne Wood

ISBN: 9798765263013 (softcover); 9798765263020 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Maryanne Wood first began receiving messages from her deceased dogs and family members in 2023. Since then, she has studied mediumship, gaining wonderous insights, a deeper understanding of the world of spirit, and the certainty that life is eternal. Maryanne is a retired professional dog trainer and the author of a new series of children's books about her two dogs. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/863108-we-need-a-voice.

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SOURCE Balboa Press